New Yorker Electronics unveils new Polytron devices

Aug 24, 2021 Ed Holden

New Yorker Electronics has announced its release of the new Polytron devices PFMUIC700 Series of AC-DC power supplies designed for medical applications. Polytron Devices, a leading designer and manufacturer of standard and custom DC-DC converters, switching power supplies and linear power modules, has introduced a 700W series of 12V, 15V, 24V, 28V and 48V power supplies.

The Polytron PFMUIC700 series features an ultra-compact compact size of 6.7 x 3.66 x 1.61in (170.2 x 93.0 x 41.0mm) in a fully enclosed plastic case. It is also designed with a remote on/off function for optimal safety. The Polytron Power Unit is credited with high efficiency to 92-percent and a 5V@1A standby. Built-in safeguards include short circuit, overload and over voltage protection; vibration and shock levels are IEC60068 compliant.

Capacitive load ranges are between 1,250µF and 5,000µF and its typical ripple/noise is rated between 160mV and 480mV. The PFMUIC700 AC-DC power supplies also deliver a low leakage current under 0.1 mA max, a 4000VAC (or 5656VDC) input to output and an operating temperature range from -30°C to +70°C. With an operating altitude of 5000M, this new 70-watt series also meets the following safety standards: UL, IEC, EN 62368, EN 60601 3.1rd Edition, EMC Conducted and Radiated EMI EN55032, EN55011 (conducted class B, Radiated Class A), EMS EN55024 and EN60601-1-2 4th edition.

Features & Benefits:

Enclosed Medical Switching Power Supply

Remote ON/OFF Function

Standby 5V@1A

High Efficiency up to 92%

With P.F.C. Function >0.9

Current Share Function

Applications: