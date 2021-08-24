NCCS Corp. launches PostWorks Connect machine control software

Aug 24, 2021 Ed Holden

NCCS Corp., developer of PostWorks universal postprocessor, has released PostWorks Connect; advanced PostWorks machine control software with Connect technology.



PostWoks is a high-end universal postprocessor that generates precise NC code for a wide variety of machines including mills, lathes, and multi-use machines. PostWorks Connect is our latest product innovation, combining an easy-to-use interface, with advanced functionality for complete control of your machine.

PostWorks Connect features:

Complete cycle support for 5-axis+

One postprocessor solution for all your machines

Total output control with the ability to adjust output date with scale, mirror, translate & rotate

Developed to optimise the performance of CNC machines

Macro capability for advanced customisation

Plugin control to convert any known CAD/CAM format for virtually any CNC machine control

Complete cycle support & customisation

Clone existing posts with the ability to quickly modify specific aspects for machines with similar configuration

The PostWorks suite of products includes Machine Simulation software to quickly simulate the material removal process and machine kinematics while performing interference checking between all relevant components of the machining environment.

Don Barnes, NCCS’ Manager of CAD/CAM Applications says: “We are pleased to announce the new software with more capability for the many users who are successfully implementing our technology.”