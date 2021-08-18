SnapFulfil appoints new CEO for US arm

Aug 18, 2021 Ed Holden

WMS technology provider SnapFulfil is taking its North America business to the next level with the appointment of experienced transformational leader, Rich Pirrotta, as CEO.

He reports in to overall CEO Tony Dobson and comes on board as demand for SnapFulfil’s agile, responsive and cost-effective solutions has never been greater due to the explosion in e-commerce and faster moving goods.

Rich has over 30 years’ experience in line executive and management consultant roles for the likes of Procter & Gamble, Deloitte and Logicalis, across 35 countries worldwide. Over the years he has proven cross-organisational expertise in sales, operations, growth, strategy, finance and change management.

Hugh Stevens, Chairman of parent company Synergy Logistics, said: “Rich brings extensive global experience in complex, high growth enterprises across manufacturing, supply chain, technology and professional services. With SnapFulfil now positioned as the premier cloud-based WMS provider, he is the person to progress the US business as we meet the pivotal challenges of a post pandemic world.”

In the past 12 months, SnapFulfil has seen significant growth in demand for its SaaS solution, which has been boosted by market leading Remote Implementation (RI) and self-configuration capabilities.

Rich (age 55) said: “It’s an exciting time in the technology sector with companies really pushing forward with their digital transformations.

SnapFulfil’s advanced WMS software delivers strong value through rapid ROI, industry-leading deployment speed, superior functionality and low total cost of ownership (TCO).

“My focus is to enable the growth trajectory of our current and potential customers by providing their warehouse and fulfilment operations with leading edge capabilities. We have the team and track record to deliver.”