Omni-ID joins HID Global to help create RFID powerhouse

Aug 18, 2021 Ed Holden

Omni-ID has been acquired by HID Global, the global provider of identity solutions.

Omni-ID brings to HID its extensive range of ultra-high frequency (UHF) radio frequency identification (RFID) devices, including passive hard tags and labels and a growing range of active devices that are used by world-leading companies to track and monitor manufacturing components, energy infrastructure, logistics containers, IT assets, and equipment on the International Space Station.

CEO Tony Kington, who was part of the team that founded Omni-ID when it was spun out of QinetiQ in 2007, comments: “Since Omni-ID started life as a dynamic and highly ambitious spin-out, we have been on a mission to provide our customers with a wide range of industry-leading passive and active UHF based hardware for a broad array of applications in the logistics, energy, manufacturing and IT sectors. HID Global provides the perfect platform to push our ambition even further, combining the RFID market leadership and structure of a major multinational organization with our renowned product development and agile engineering prowess.”