Logistics UK’s response to ONE unemployment figures

Aug 18, 2021 Ed Holden

In response to this week’s publication of the latest unemployment figures by ONS, Elizabeth de Jong, policy director at Logistics UK said:

"While today's ONS announcement has positive news for the economy as a whole, logistics businesses are still struggling to recruit the skilled workers they need to fill vacancies around the country. To protect the integrity of the nation's interconnected supply chain, we need government to provide a short term flexible solution on immigration to help manage the current shortages while new recruits are trained to enter the sector, as well as maintaining the current high rate of commercial driver testing to clear the backlog of those waiting to become professional drivers, and extend the £3,000 apprenticeship bonus to encourage more people to take up places on the scheme."

