Zebra Technologies introduces its first Wi-Fi 6-enabled mobile computer

Aug 11, 2021 Ed Holden

Zebra Technologies Corporation has introduced its new TC52ax mobile computer with support for Wi-Fi 6. The TC52ax also features Workstation Connect, a new software solution that enables users to turn Zebra mobile devices into mobile-driven workstations.

The solution can help improve worker efficiency, simplify infrastructure, and improve return on investments in retail, manufacturing and warehouse environments.

Zebra Technologies comments that the TC52ax is ideal for price check and item look-up, inventory and cycle counts, line busting, merchandising, and buy online pick up in store (BOPIS) and buy online, pick up at curbside (BOPAC) applications. With Wi-Fi 6 on the TC52ax, manufacturers can increase bandwidth and capacity, allowing for greater throughput speeds and quicker response time, even when multiple devices are being used on the same network.

Zebra’s TC52ax offers advanced range scanning options using IntelliFocus to help workers capture distant top shelf and up-close barcodes to drive productivity. In addition, the TC52ax is Zebra’s first Android™ 11-based enterprise mobile computer featuring Device Tracker. This beaconing technology enables companies to track and find a misplaced device even when it is turned off or the battery is dead.

The TC52ax is the first Zebra mobile computer to offer compatibility with Zebra Workstation Connect. Zebra Workstation Connect transforms Zebra mobile computers and tablets into mobile-driven workstations, on demand, allowing users to run applications on a large screen straight from their mobile devices, and seamlessly connect to external monitors, handheld scanners, printers, and keyboards.