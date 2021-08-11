Rhenus to showcase total supply chain solution at ChemUK 2021

Aug 11, 2021 Ed Holden

Logistics specialist Rhenus is set to showcase its supply chain expertise at this year’s ChemUK exhibition. The two-day event is running between 15 and 16 September at the NEC, Birmingham UK.

Following an unprecedented 18 months globally, Rhenus will be highlighting how its dedicated chemicals division has helped businesses to navigate Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic through its innovative approach to supply chain support. This includes its total supply chain offer, which delivers end-to-end transportation, warehousing and customs clearance – with the operational and cost efficiencies of keeping everything in-house with one supply chain expert.

In 2020, Rhenus UK’s dedicated customs team worked closely with customers to support the introduction of customs for goods in and out of the UK. Crucially, this team also continues to ensure that chemical customers are kept up to date with the latest trends and legislation for the transportation of chemicals and hazardous products.

On stand G2, Rhenus will also be sharing details of its extensive quality management system for transport and warehousing of agrochemical products, which meets legal, health and safety and sustainability targets.

Gary Dodsworth, head of road transport at Rhenus UK, commented: “We’re proud of our market-leading offer for the chemicals industry, which includes a dedicated team of sector specialists. The COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit have presented the sector with some very unique challenges and we have reacted quickly with our business offering to ensure our customers can keep their operations moving. Our extensive experience and global transport network have been a huge benefit to help customers shorten their supply chains to minimise risk. This, coupled with our in-house customs team, is relieving the headache of new border regulations and additional paperwork.

“Following the challenges and unpredictability of the past 18 months, it’s more important than ever that we maintain close partnerships with our customers – so it’s fantastic that ChemUK 2021 is going ahead. We’re thrilled to be able to offer our logistics expertise in-person to a wide range of businesses across the chemical industry.”

Rhenus offers pan-European transportation and state-of-the-art facilities in Bradford, Cannock, Maldon and Manchester, all of which are SQAS (Security & Quality Assessment Systems) certified.