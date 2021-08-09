Britain can set ‘gold standard’ in ethical artificial intelligence - industry report

Aug 09, 2021 Ed Holden

The UK can lead the world in creating AI that cares about humanity – provided more people from non-tech backgrounds choose the field, according to a new report by the professional body for the IT industry.

Public trust in AI will also grow quickly if the government and industry help a more diverse range of talent move into AI-related jobs, the study by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT said.

As AI’s dominance develops, greater ‘AI education’ in schools and opportunities for adults to re-skill will be needed urgently to keep pace and close a growing digital divide, BCS’ research recommended.

The report found a ‘wide variation in the level of competence and ethical practice’ of organisations using AI; for that reason, the government should develop new professional standards in AI across the public and private sectors.

Examples of falling trust include last summer’s exam crisis, sparked when an algorithm was used to estimate grades, BCS said. Its follow-up survey found 53% of UK adults had no faith in any organisation to use algorithms to make judgements about them.

The research also asked government and industry to work together to ensure AI helps reach the goal of net-zero.

Lead report author Dr Bill Mitchell OBE, Director of Policy at BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT said: “The UK should set the ‘gold standard’ for professional and ethical AI, as a critical part of our economic recovery.

“We all deserve to have understanding, and confidence in, AI, as it affects our lives over the coming years; to get there, the profession should be known as a go-to place for men and women from a diverse range of backgrounds, who reflect the needs of everyone they are engineering software for.

“That might be credit scoring apps, cancer diagnoses based on training data, or software that decides if you get a job interview or not.

“It’s about developing a highly skilled, ethical and diverse workforce - and a political class - that understands AI well enough to deliver the right solutions for society.

“That will take a strong leadership from the government and access to digital skills training across the board.”

BCS’ Priorities for the National AI Strategy report is published to complement the government’s plan, due be released in final version later this year, and builds on work of the AI Council Roadmap and National Data strategy.