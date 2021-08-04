55% of hauliers witness digital transformation benefit

Aug 04, 2021 Ed Holden

More than half of hauliers have benefitted from digital transformation according to research carried out by transport management software provider Mandata.

Mandata conducted the survey with logistics and haulage operators to help identify the biggest challenges currently facing the industry.

Ranging from fleet sizes of 30–200, the study found that respondents’ main priority is to help reduce the number of manual processes with the help of digital adoption, but a lack of technical knowledge has become a barrier in adopting this new way of working.

30% of hauliers said their biggest concern since the COVID-19 pandemic is their inability to work remotely, which is extremely concerning after recent events. Mandata has compiled together the answers to support business growth and success to help the sector deliver more value utilising digital channels.

While some are afraid of the daunting task of turning digital, Mandata found that 55% of its customers have been able to save 10 hours a week on manual job entries by implementing a transport management system highlighting the key benefits of making the switch to digital.

Steve Spark, Chief Revenue Officer said: “As industry leaders, we have a responsibility to help our customers succeed and deliver on promises made. By implementing dedicated digital solutions, this will remove duplication of operational processes and give businesses better visibility over business performance, driving greater workforce efficiency.

“Digital innovation is fuelling change in the road transport sector, but businesses that don’t adapt and prioritise these changes are at risk of falling behind. Repetitive processes are impacting hauliers’ operations, and consequently, their cash flow is also affected. The research we have conducted and presented in the whitepaper will help answer many questions businesses have and help improve operational priorities.”

The whitepaper is available to download here with all the information you need to help switch your business to digital.