Hyster telematics keeps lift truck drivers on track for heavy metal handling

Aug 03, 2021 Ed Holden

Hyster has provided a new fleet of forklift trucks and ReachStackers featuring the Hyster Tracker wireless asset management system to support tough metal handling operations at the Port of Oxelösund in Sweden.



The Port of Oxelösund specialises in receiving big vessels and has a dedicated steel port. Here, metals, mostly coils, arrive at the port by trains, which are unloaded with a crane. Then, forklifts carry the goods to the port cranes, which load coils onto the ships.



When the port was recently looking to update its fleet, local Hyster® distribution partner in Sweden, Nordisk Truck-Trans and Hyster worked with the customer to create a total application-specific solution, including the Hyster Tracker telematics system.



“The beauty of Hyster Tracker is that it has a wide range of functions for effective fleet management,” says Dmitry Dubrovsky, Big Truck Manager for Hyster Europe. “This enables applications to utilise the features that are relevant to their specific operation, so they can see the bigger picture, gain insights, and reduce costs.”



For instance, at the Port of Oxelösund Hyster Tracker is fitted to Hyster® H32XM-12 and H20XM-9 lift trucks, with 32 and 20-tonne capacities, as well as Hyster® RS46-36CH ReachStackers to limit drivers, so only those who are correctly authorised can drive a truck during working hours. Drivers present a card to a reader by the steering wheel and the system then confirms whether the driver has the right license to operate the particular truck. This gives the busy metal handling application increased security.



“With Hyster Tracker, operators at the Port of Oxelösund also have a daily pre-use check to complete that appears via an in-cab display,” says Erik Progrebnjak, sales representative for the local Hyster® distribution partner, Nordisk Truck-Trans AB. “This check-up must be done before the truck is used and then at intervals after the vehicle has started.”



The Port can also see how the vehicles move on a map. This allows the operation to analyse potentially difficult traffic situations and see how the trucks are being driven.



“Increased productivity starts by knowing what your trucks are doing,” says Dmitry Dubrovksy. “With truck utilisation analysis, Hyster Tracker helps enhance fleet management and workforce productivity. It provides data-driven insights to help applications fine-tune the fleet size and composition to keep operations running efficiently.”



Hyster Tracker, which can be accessed on a Desktop portal or via a free app, also provides diagnostics and tracking which can help address problems before they arise by monitoring equipment performance.



“Even though most drivers think they are efficient, Hyster Tracker can show the facts,” explains Erik Progrebnjak. “There are sensors that detect if an impact occurs. It also warns if the speed limit is violated.”



Hyster Tracker telematics also helps applications to streamline maintenance scheduling, conserve energy and reduce unnecessary equipment wear. Battery and tyre pressure monitoring add-ons are available to further help manage maintenance and costs and optimise equipment performance.