Lack of endpoint visibility costs a UK organisation £1.8 million over three years

Jul 26, 2021 Ed Holden

Tanium, the provider of endpoint management and security built for the world’s most demanding IT environments, has released findings of a study that highlights the potential savings that public and private sector European organisations could realise by improving endpoint visibility and control across their IT estates.



This comes at a time when endpoint visibility and management is crucial as organisations deal with issues such as mass remote working and the increasing frequency of ransomware attacks. To effectively address these challenges, organisations need to have a high level of cyber hygiene in place. A fundamental aspect of this is endpoint visibility so that weak points in IT infrastructure can be identified and action taken to remediate them. However, this visibility is often delivered by multiple, ineffective tools, meaning that many organisations have an opportunity to improve efficiencies and reduce costs.

Key findings include:

UK organisations that fail to implement comprehensive endpoint management technology risk losing out on significant cost savings. UK organisations are estimated to save on average a total of £995,120 in their first year of using endpoint technology, followed by an additional £343,463 in year two and £517,817 in year three.

UK organisations are estimated to save on average a total of £995,120 in their first year of using endpoint technology, followed by an additional £343,463 in year two and £517,817 in year three. Businesses losing largest amount of savings because of under-managed assets . UK organisations are missing out on an average of £338,163 in savings after just one year due to under-managed assets, specifically. Endpoints that are poorly managed are more vulnerable to cyber threats and cause more incidents, making them more expensive to support. This is the area of endpoint management that offers organisations the largest value, closely followed by threat detection (£268,026) and endpoint security (£249,791) —both of which begin to generate savings after three years of using the technology.

. UK organisations are missing out on an average of £338,163 in savings after just one year due to under-managed assets, specifically. Endpoints that are poorly managed are more vulnerable to cyber threats and cause more incidents, making them more expensive to support. This is the area of endpoint management that offers organisations the largest value, closely followed by threat detection (£268,026) and endpoint security (£249,791) —both of which begin to generate savings after three years of using the technology. Full benefits of the technology realised after three years of implementation. The rising value of savings is due to improved efficiency and insight gained in areas such as patch management and threat detection, which can save UK businesses an average of £174,854 and £268,026 after two and three years respectively. These benefits become more evident after full endpoint visibility and control has been in place for over a year.

The rising value of savings is due to improved efficiency and insight gained in areas such as patch management and threat detection, which can save UK businesses an average of £174,854 and £268,026 after two and three years respectively. These benefits become more evident after full endpoint visibility and control has been in place for over a year. Enterprises are missing out on higher cost savings compared to public sector organisations. Private sector organisations in the UK could experience an average three-year cost savings of £2,351,834, compared to £995,910 for those in the public sector. This is likely to be, because public sector organisations have fewer endpoints connected to their network in comparison to the private sector, where employees are more likely to work from multiple devices.

Private sector organisations in the UK could experience an average three-year cost savings of £2,351,834, compared to £995,910 for those in the public sector. This is likely to be, because public sector organisations have fewer endpoints connected to their network in comparison to the private sector, where employees are more likely to work from multiple devices. Organisations in the Nordics are forgoing the largest potential savings across Europe. The study revealed that Nordic organisations were estimated to save on average £5,631,240 over three years, the highest of any country/region studied. This is closely followed by France (£4,255,899), Benelux (£2,303,492), the UK (£1,856,400) and Germany (£1,444,571).

The study analysed 132 large organisations across EMEA, with an average employee count of 39,202. These organisations are from a variety of industries including financial services, entertainment, automotive, retail and the public sector.



“The shift to mass remote working during the pandemic marked an end to traditional network perimeters,” said Chris Vaughan, Area Vice President of Technical Account Management – EMEA, Tanium. “You can’t protect what you can’t see – so for organisations to operate safely under these new conditions and secure their IT infrastructure, they need clear visibility of all devices connected to their networks. Our data shows that this can lead to large financial savings across a number of areas in IT, but it also provides a level of certainty about endpoints that will give organisations increased peace of mind about the resilience of their IT estates.”

Methodology

The study evaluated 52 organisations in the UK, 17 in the Nordics, 18 in Benelux, 19 in Germany and 26 in France. Projections were made in 2020-2021.

The value projections made in this study were developed using the Preliminary Business Value Analysis (BVA) approach which Tanium has used for over five years. The BVA attempts to estimate the amount of gross value a prospective customer can expect to realise with the increased endpoint visibility & control that an endpoint management tool can provide, based on what similar Tanium customers have realised historically. The BVA uses a short list of inputs to determine the value:

The number of employees in the prospective customer’s organisation

The total number of endpoints (workstations/desktops/laptops and servers) in scope

The percentage of the number of endpoints above that are servers

The vertical / industry for the customer

The geographic region for the customer

Based on these inputs, an estimate of ‘gross’ or addressable/attainable value per endpoint can be determined, using benchmarks that Tanium has collected from its base of 400+ customers. This value is then multiplied by the number of endpoints the organisation has to create a total value amount. The model is conservative, using the lower end of ranges of outcomes that Tanium has seen historically. For example, Tanium has typically seen between 10-25% of organisation’s devices as unmanaged, but the methodology for this study uses an assumption of 12%.



For the purposes of this study, the BVA approach has been adapted and applied to a swath of organisations across various verticals. Assumptions are made with respect to: