Renovotec launches Skorpio X5 mobile computer with extended warranty offer

Jul 21, 2021 Ed Holden

Rugged hardware, software and services provider Renovotec is launching the Skorpio X5 mobile computer to supply chain users by offering a five-year warranty for the price of three on Datalogic’s rugged new device.

Renovotec’s decision to extend the warranty from three years to five at no cost recognises Scorpio X5’s rugged computing strengths for warehouse and other supply chain environments, the company says. The warranty offer includes Datalogic’s latest Extra-Long Range (XLR) imager version, the Skorpio X5 XLR which can seamlessly read bar codes at multiple distances up to 20 metres using the same device.

The Skorpio X5 is available in four scanning versions, all of which have been built for harsh supply chain environments. It can withstand multiple drops up to 1.8m (6ft) onto concrete and has IP65-rated protection against water and dust. Its 4.3” screen display is the largest and brightest in its class according to the manufacturer while its scan engine allows the user to read and capture data through a forklift windscreen, through shrink-wrap film* and from dirty or poorly printed barcodes. [*see image attached]

The Skorpio X5 includes hot-swap and other battery technology designed for long shifts and also features an industry-first wireless charging system. A choice of keyboard layouts plus a light, ergonomic and balanced design have been developed to maximise user productivity according to the manufacturer.

The Skorpio X5 runs on an Android 10 operating system using the 2.2 Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 platform and is an Android Enterprise Recommended rugged device.

Renovotec is a Datalogic Diamond Partner.