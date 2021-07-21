New online tool launches to address warehouse fulfilment challenges

Jul 21, 2021 Ed Holden

A new software tool has been launched by smart warehouse solutions provider, Breathe Technologies, to provide a simple assessment of the friction points in a warehouse that could be causing delays in fulfilment.

Taking no longer than 30 seconds to complete, the Breathe-O-Meter uses a series of simple questions to unpick physical and digital friction points in the warehouse, which are potentially putting pressure on operational speed, accuracy and productivity. The higher the friction score the greater the need for the business to address these points to create a seamless operation.

From the number and type of parcels handled daily to the preferred carriers a business uses, the friction calculator has been created, using Breathe’s specialist knowledge and experience across both physical and digital automation, to help businesses remove delays in their fulfilment processes. The tool will also outline, in a tailored report, the most relevant smart software and technologies a business should be using to speed up their operations and avoid losing customers to competitors – completely free of charge.

Commenting on the launch of the new tool, Claire Umney, managing director of Breathe Technologies said, “Frictionless warehousing is critical for internet retailers who are answering the challenges of increasing consumer demands, multiple sales platforms and a year-long peak that doesn’t appear to be falling back to pre-pandemic levels any time soon.

“The Breathe-O-Meter is a fun and interactive tool, which can be completed in a few simple steps for the user. It enables us to make a high-level initial assessment of an organisation’s operational processes and understand where delays are occurring from order to final delivery. We can make instant recommendations that will signpost users to the solutions and support available to them to help them achieve a frictionless environment, reducing delays and improving efficiency.”