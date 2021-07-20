Fleetmaxx Solutions partners with Road Skills Online with e-learning professional development plan

Jul 20, 2021 Ed Holden

Fleetmaxx Solutions and Road Skills Online have entered into a partnership to create a fleet driver safety e-learning package to help all transport operators.

More and more companies are recognising professional development in the freight transport sector as an effective way to reduce costs, minimise collisions and improve road safety; however, finding time to sit down with drivers is more challenging than ever.

Road Skills Online’s Professional Development Plan (PDP) takes the hassle of professional development away from operators, with the e-learning platform delivering monthly, industry-recognised Toolbox Talks direct to drivers at a time of their choosing.

The 36-month programme prioritises common high-risk topics to minimise those risks as quickly as possible into everything from personal health and wellbeing through to customer service and teamwork.

The high-quality training has accreditation from the CPD Standards Office. Alongside the Trustmark, considerable cost, and safety benefits of an ongoing programme of Continuing Professional Development, the 36-month PDP provides a tick in the box for several industry standards such as FORS D4, S5 and G5, and DVSA Earned Recognition Section 7.2, not to mention O Licence compliance.

Toolbox talks content

Developed by experts in transport, haulage and road safety, the Professional Development Plan is designed to encourage positive behaviour among drivers, reminding them of best practices, the law and much more.

The programme prioritises high-risk topics first, ensuring that those risks are minimised as quickly as possible before moving onto everything from personal health and wellbeing to customer service and teamwork.

Engagement for drivers

All content is delivered directly to drivers via Road Skills Online’s bespoke e-learning platform. Drivers receive a monthly email notification as new content becomes available, and they can then log in at a time and place of their choice to watch the latest Toolbox Talk.

Validation and evidence

After each monthly talk, drivers take a five-question multiple-choice quiz, reinforcing the points covered and ensuring they have taken everything on board.

By completing the month’s Toolbox Talk and quiz, drivers receive a personalised electronic certificate as evidence of their learning. An overview of their progress is also available via both the driver’s dashboard and the company dashboard.

Company dashboard

Many firms choose Road Skills Online for their drivers’ professional development because everything is tracked and accessible from a central Company Dashboard. Log in and instantly see how your drivers are progressing, print reports for inclusion in audits and make changes like adding new drivers to your account or configured to deliver your company’s choice of content.

Rachel Pearson is our Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) practitioner and key accounts manager at Fleetmaxx Solutions. She says: “Technology enables us to communicate with drivers in many new and different ways, providing them with the means to improve their driving not just behind the wheel but away from it too. Drivers’ minds must be in the right place, e-learning helps drivers to think better, drive well, control costs and contribute to public safety.

“The quality of Road Skills Online’s comprehensive approach to road safety creates an exciting proposition for our clients. As FORS Associates we are delivering together on our commitment and empowering customers to operate some of the safest fleets in the world.”