Blue Yonder named 2021 Microsoft Global Independent Software Vendor and Manufacturing Partner of the Year Winner

Jul 13, 2021 Ed Holden

Blue Yonder has won the Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Global Manufacturing 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, as well as Microsoft Japan Automotive Partner of the Year.

Blue Yonder has also been named a finalist of Global Retail & Consumer Goods 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year and UK 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year. Blue Yonder was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“Winning the Global ISV Partner of the Year Award is a tremendous honor and achievement for Blue Yonder. This recognition is reflective of our end-to-end success with Microsoft; every team within the company played a big part in accelerating and growing our strategic partnership,” said Carl DCosta, global general manager, Partner Success, Blue Yonder. “We are proud to be recognised as a global leader for our supply chain work across Manufacturing and Retail & Consumer Goods, as well as our work with joint customers in the UK and Japan. Thanks to our innovative, cloud-based solutions we built with Azure, we have been able to deliver a more resilient supply chain for our customers.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Blue Yonder was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in ISV, Manufacturing, and Retail & Consumer Goods, as well as its work with joint customers in the UK and Japan.

Blue Yonder’s Luminate Platform – built exclusively on Microsoft Azure – is the industry’s first and only intelligence-enriched, integrated technology platform that spans supply chain, retail planning, logistics, and delivery in one end-to-end solution. Customers can integrate Platform-as-a-Service into their supply chain with industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities, prescriptive recommendations, a single data model, and workflow-driven user experiences.

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. “These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers – from cloud-to-edge – and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer.”