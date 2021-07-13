AMCO strengthens customs warehousing offering with Descartes’ e-Customs

Jul 13, 2021 Ed Holden

Descartes Systems Group has announced that AMCO, the global logistics and warehouse service provider, is expanding its customs warehousing operation and improving customer service with the deployment of the Descartes e-Customs solution.

“Following Brexit, the demand for customs warehousing is growing and operating a bonded warehouse of around 110,000 square feet means that we are in a prime position to support trade with the EU for our customers and avoid double customs duties. By choosing to deploy Descartes’ e-Customs and duty management solutions we will be able to manage vast amounts of stock, improve capabilities to process customs declarations on-site and enhance our customer service offerings,” said Stuart Tooze, Head of Supply Chain, AMCO. “With the support of the Descartes team, we are integrating the e-Customs system into our existing warehouse management system. Providing the best possible service to our customers is at the heart of what we do, and we are truly benefitting from implementing one system that has everything we need, and our clients need, both now and in the future.”

With freight-forwarding, warehousing and customs at the core of business operations, AMCO provides dedicated 3PL services across a wide range of industrial and commercial sectors. In the wake of logistics challenges experienced over the past year from disruption caused by Brexit and the global pandemic, AMCO was looking to expand its customs warehousing operation and provide exceptional customer service to their clients. As experienced specialists in all aspects of worldwide logistics, AMCO selected Descartes’ e-Customs solution to support its global logistics operations, and benefit further from the system’s readiness for Customs Declaration Service (CDS) required for trade with Northern Ireland already built in.

“AMCO is an exemplary business for continually seeking to deliver the best experience possible to its customers. Since the UK left the EU and the interest in businesses looking for freight forwarders and warehouse providers to support their operations has peaked, it has been critical for warehouse providers to offer the best possible service to their customers in order to avoid disruption,” said Pol Sweeney, VP Sales and Business Manager UK for Descartes. “It has been a pleasure working with AMCO to support its operations and help develop its offering for customers in an efficient and effective way and we look forward to continuing our work together.”