Ambi Robotics selects DWFritz to manufacture AI-powered robotic systems for global shippers

Jul 07, 2021 Ed Holden

Ambi Robotics, an artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics company that develops advanced supply chain solutions based on simulation-to-reality AI to power highly-dexterous robots, and DWFritz Automation (DWFritz), a global provider of high-precision automation and metrology solutions, have entered into a partnership to build custom robotic solutions for Ambi Robotics’ supply chain customers.

“We are excited to work with DWFritz as we scale deployments of AI-powered sorting systems,” said Jim Liefer, CEO of Ambi Robotics. “DWFritz’s engineer-to-order and build-to-print capabilities complement Ambi’s ability to configure solutions that meet the needs of each customer, which will reduce implementation costs for our customers as we rapidly deploy the AmbiSort solution for ecommerce and parcel sortation.”

AmbiSort, a configurable AI-powered robotic sorting system, sorts and packs millions of unique parcels, such as boxes, polybags and envelopes, into destination containers more than 50% faster than manual systems. Ambi Robotics sorting systems run on AmbiOS, the company’s advanced operating system that leverages proprietary simulation-to-reality AI to power its highly dexterous robots.

“Our partnership with Ambi Robotics will help customers bring efficiencies of scale to their manufacturing capabilities while improving throughput and lowering costs,” said Mike Fritz, CEO of DWFritz. “By leveraging our global supply chain, technology partnerships, precision automation, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, we can support the rapidly expanding demand for Ambi’s warehouse automation products.”

DWFritz core capabilities are in precision assembly and process automation, build-to-print, and inspection and metrology, enabling Ambi Robotics to rapidly deploy AI-powered sorting systems into existing customer workflows with greater ROI and improved operational efficiencies. Ambi Robotics systems can receive items from conveyors, chutes or bins, and can successfully stow into bins, totes or bags, integrating with each customer's existing workflow.