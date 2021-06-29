Eltronis celebrates FINAT award win with engage security label for luxury brand HEBE LIFE

Jun 29, 2021 Ed Holden

Security and brand engagement specialists Eltronis has scooped a winning prize in this year’s FINAT awards, clinching first place in the security category with a label focused on its new cloud-based software solution, engage.

engage provides brands with a simple, yet sophisticated tool, to link products to the internet through consumers’ smartphones and was integrated into the label for leading supplement and nutricosmetic supplier brand HEBE LIFE, to enable instant authentication of its products.

Integrated within the design of the enseal closure label, HEBE LIFE’s customers authenticate their purchases by scanning the unique code assigned to each individual product. On activation, consumers are not only reassured that the item they have purchased is genuine, but are provided with additional, relevant brand information on the bespoke HEBE LIFE web page they are sent to.

Eltronis impressed judges at the annual awards through the label’s combination of tamper evidence security and consumer engagement through its QR code and engage technology. This year’s prizes were presented at an online event due to the ongoing pandemic – but for Eltronis, the event proved a resounding success.

Pete Smallwood, Eltronis’ Business Development Manager, said: “We are honoured to have won the security category in this year’s FINAT Label awards and are delighted that the solution we produced for HEBE LIFE has been recognised.”

“One of the factors driving development of our engage software is helping brand owners tackle the growing threat of counterfeiting and providing a secure solution that enables easy authentication of genuine products by consumers is proving increasingly popular for a wide variety of branded goods.”

With engage, consumers can interact with brands much more easily via their smartphones, giving them access to the latest online information. From providing information on the authenticity and provenance on the item they have to hand, to delivering the latest online promotions, competitions, and brand information, the capabilities for engage are endless.

Dr Heba Elshourbagy, Director at HEBE LIFE, said: “We are delighted that our HEBE LIFE labels incorporating engage technology have been recognised with this leading award.

“Having the ability to reassure our customers that each product is genuine is an integral part of our brand experience and enhances the luxury positioning of our supplements and nutricosmetics.”

The European Association of the Self-Adhesive Label Industry (FINAT) Awards present prizes every year. The judging panel included Murat Sipahioglu of Fin Etiket, Steve Wood of Steve Wood Services and visiting judge Noel Mitchell, FINAT Technical Advisor. The first FINAT Awards were presented 40 years ago.