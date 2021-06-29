Dakota & Truckfile join forces to create voice-directed maintenance & inspection solutions

Jun 29, 2021 Ed Holden

Dakota Integrated Solutions Ltd, a real-time data capture, printing, mobility and voice-directed solution specialist, has formed a partnership with Truckfile, the UK-based provider of web-based Fleet Management, Workshop Management, Drivers Check and Compliance Systems to the haulage transport sector.

Delivering innovative yet user-friendly management systems, Truckfile’s newly established relationship with Dakota allows for the adoption of a Voice-based solution within its already wide-ranging product portfolio.

Accredited by the DVSA, Truckfile has developed bespoke systems covering all the needs of both fleet operators and workshops, culminating in over 29,000 users relying on Truckfile’s expertise on a daily basis to ensure that they meet the requirements of regulatory compliance.

Paul Clarke, Managing Director at Truckfile, comments: “The new partnership with Dakota forms an integral part of our ongoing commitment to keep pace with new advancements in technology and has led to the development and introduction of a Voice-based solution specifically designed for Maintenance and Inspection within the Transport sector. This new solution is underpinned by expertise and specialist software from Dakota, allowing us to offer a voice-enabled platform and the tangible benefits that it will bring to our entire customer base.”

Using state-of-the-art technology from Honeywell, the new Voice-Directed Maintenance and Inspection Solution is designed to deliver enriched operational intelligence, increase worker productivity and create a better working experience for any team of technicians thanks to real-time, data-driven communication.

Keith Hardy, Managing Director at Dakota, comments: “The introduction of the new solution will offer Truckfile’s customers and indeed any business operating within the transport sector a significant number of benefits, including achieving regulatory compliance, the connection of people, assets and data, real-time operational visibility and an increase in accuracy and efficiency throughout all Maintenance and Inspection processes.”

Hardy continues: “Offering seamless integration into any host system, the solution also offers data-rich reporting tools and dashboards, a reduction in carbon footprint due to zero paper usage thanks to a fully digitalised platform, as well as a rapid return on investment. We are delighted to be working so closely with the team at Truckfile and look forward to offering their customers all of the benefits that this dynamic, Voice-driven solution will bring.”