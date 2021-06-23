Vivienne Westwood selects Mapp to deliver customer personalisation

Jun 23, 2021 Ed Holden

Mapp, provider of insight-led customer experiences, has been appointed by global fashion brand Vivienne Westwood to provide the company’s Customer Data Platform (CDP). This platform will drive its digital communication strategy forward while delivering personalised and targeted customer communications.

Vivienne Westwood, one of the last independent global fashion brands, is about more than producing clothes and accessories. With a forty-year heritage, the company is as renowned for raising awareness of environmental and human rights issues as it is for its imaginative designs. The company now has stores in 63 locations around the world including a strong presence in the UK, 19 stores in South Korea and a further 12 in both China and Hong Kong.

Constantly engaged customers

Vivienne Westwood is a forward thinking, customer first business and as a result has gone to great lengths to ensure it has a progressive CDP to help serve its customers.

The company selected Mapp Cloud as its Customer Data Platform not only because of the technology offered but the high level of support and expertise on hand to drive the digital communication strategy forward. Vivienne Westwood understands the value of its customers and the importance of effectively engaging with customers online as well as offline in its stores. As a result, it has implemented Mapp partner Eyos (formerly yReceipts) to handle its instore digital receipts. As a by-product of all transactions taking a digital receipt, Mapp Cloud receives valuable store transactional data and has a direct channel for obtaining customer opt-ins. This helps build the personalisation story and tailor marketing communications.

True personalisation based on insights

Vivienne Westwood has a strong business focus on personalised and targeted communications, and as a result, is now using all aspects of Mapp Cloud including its onsite behavioral tool to deliver personalised product recommendations, as well as key revenue driving campaigns such as abandonment. Vivienne Westwood is also taking an insight led approach to its strategic decisions and as a result has implemented the Mapp Intelligence solution to drive actionable retail insights and tailor cross-channel marketing communications accordingly. This aligns the business against KPIs as well as providing a detailed analysis of channel performance and building tailored RFM models against its customer set.

Ilaria Morelli, Digital Marketing Manager, at Vivienne Westwood said: “Since working with Mapp Cloud we have seen excellent results. We can now unify all our customer data from previously disparate sources and with Mapp Intelligence we are getting insight-led customer data at our fingertips which is driving business change. We look forward to developing our activity with Mapp over the coming months and years.”

Hyper-personalised communications at scale

Vivienne Westwood has dramatically reduced the cost of its inhouse design team and has reduced the time needed to create emails. It now also has more data against its customer base than ever before. This includes real time web browsing, offline store purchase data as well as all eCommerce transactions.

Key campaign mechanics such as Open Rates are now upwards of 38% and drive large customer engagement with a clickthrough rate of over 5.8%. These figures are testament to its segmentation strategy and relevance to its customers.

The Vivienne Westwood team is able to identify nearly one in three of all visitors to the website and as a result can successfully target customers who are in market and serve hyper-personalised communications at scale. With a high average order value (AOV) of over £140 per transaction, it is vital that customers have the best customer experience, not only to initially convert but also to return and become repeat advocates of the brand. This is testament to why actionable insights are crucial to its long-term strategy.

Victoria Stephens, Customer Success Manager, at Mapp said: “As a business, we love working with iconic brands and it has been hugely exciting to leverage the full Mapp Cloud technology for Vivienne Westwood which has accelerated revenues coming through its digital channels. We are continuing to innovate and implement programs that are tailored to Vivienne Westwood’s customers based on intelligent insights and have many exciting plans upcoming. Watch this space!”