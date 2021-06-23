Pangaia deploys Board to transform sales reporting and analytics

Jun 23, 2021 Ed Holden

Decision-making platform provider, Board International, has announced that UK’s sustainable fashion brand Pangaia is successfully leveraging Board for sales reporting and analytics.

Trendy, biotech fashion house Pangaia, selected Board in 2020 to transform the brand’s sales reporting process, consolidate multiple data sources and enhance its analytical capabilities to better drive decision-making. Thanks to Board, Pangaia is reportedly able to gain greater visibility of the key value drivers underpinning the sales process, collect significant information relating to customers’ buying behavior, and thoroughly understand the evolution of sales opportunities. Moreover, they are now able to create and distribute personalized, interactive, stunning reports across the organization.

“Board’s powerful decision-making platform gives us a single version of the truth to oversee our sales, stock and returns data, and has allowed us to shift away from manual Excel-based reporting. Board also connects to our Google Analytics, allowing us to monitor success and improve our decision-making from a marketing and sales perspective.” said Daniel Smith, Head of Analytics, at Pangaia. “Board’s versatile platform will also drive further value as we seek to transform our line planning and WSSI as part of a wider strategic transformation project,” continues Smith.

“We are delighted to support Pangaia on their vision for sustainable clothing. Pangaia’s desire to expand the use of Board by connecting business intelligence to their planning processes will inevitably better, strategic decision-making, and we look forward to accompanying them along this journey of continuous improvement,” said Gavin Fallon, Managing Director for Northern Europe, Middle East, India & Africa at Board International.