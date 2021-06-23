Logility partners with Microsoft Azure to power high performing cloud environment and enhance the customer experience

Jun 23, 2021 Ed Holden

Logility, Inc., the supply chain solutions provider, is partnering with Microsoft and making its comprehensive suite of solutions available through Microsoft Azure.



Now, Azure customers can gain access to the Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, which allows these organizations to leverage new opportunities, respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses.



As real-time supply chain visibility and data accuracy are paramount, having a cloud partner like Microsoft Azure will accelerate Logility customers’ ability to scale quickly and respond to changes globally.



Further, working with Microsoft strengthens Logility’s ability to provide a high performing, secure and reliable environment for customers to access its extensive supply chain knowledge and experience. This, combined with Microsoft’s advanced knowledge of offering specialized training and direct consulting services, enhances the customer experience.



“This collaboration combines our supply chain knowledge and experience with the industry leading services and tools from Microsoft,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “The end result is ongoing customised support solutions and increased effectiveness for our customers.”



Nicolas Caudron, global alliance director for retail and consumer goods, Microsoft added: “This collaboration with Logility brings additional supply chain solutions to current and future Microsoft Azure Marketplace users. Our trusted partners benefit from great exposure to global cloud customers who get tested solutions that work seamlessly with Azure.”