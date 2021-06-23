BluJay approved as member of Solar Impulse World Alliance Network, receives ‘Efficient Solution’ Label for Sustainability in TMS

Jun 23, 2021 Ed Holden

BluJay Solutions, provider of global supply chain software and services, has launched its sustainability programme with its approval as a member of the Solar Impulse World Alliance.

BluJay has received the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label for its Transportation Management solution following an assessment performed by external independent experts and based on verified standards. With the label, BluJay joins the Solar Impulse Foundation’s #1000solutions initiative for solutions that meet high standards in profitability and sustainability.

A label focused on both environment and profitability, the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution designation demonstrates to decision-makers the financial profitability of clean technologies and therefore, encourages adoption of more ambitious energy policies and environmental targets. The program identifies and accelerates solutions in alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“BluJay recognises that we have a part in the global effort to support sustainability and decarbonisation; we have made a commitment to harness the power of BluJay DNA [data, networks, applications] to help our customers around the world reduce waste and emissions,” said Andrew Kirkwood, CEO, BluJay Solutions. “Approval to the Solar Impulse World Alliance Network and earning the Efficient Solution label for our TMS are major steps forward in our initiative. These are credible markers of quality to decision-makers of BluJay’s clean and economically profitable solutions. We are delighted that BluJay has been recognised as a leader in sustainability innovation as a supply chain software provider.”

Assessed by independent experts, the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution certifies that a product, service or process contributes to a circular economy, capable of economically and ecologically creating jobs and reducing emissions in one of six areas: water, energy, construction, mobility, industry, and agriculture. BluJay is among the Foundation’s 1000 Solutions program, which aims to encourage the adoption of more ambitious environmental targets and fast-track the implementation of these solutions on a large scale.