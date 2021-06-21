Manufacturing & Logistics IT June 2021

Jun 21, 2021 Critical Issue Comments (0)

Welcome to the June 2021 edition of Manufacturing & Logistics IT. In this issue we feature a Special Technology Report looking in depth at the latest developments in the world of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

Also included is a special Cover Story by Sarah Gaffney, market insight analyst on the research team at Aberdeen Strategy & Research, in which she looks at how to unleash the full potential of manufacturing intelligence with smarter data

Our regular updates on a number of other key technology- and personnel-related areas comprise the rest of the journal. These are:

  • Transportation Management
  • Supply Chain Management
  • Manufacturing
  • Security
  • AIDC/Mobile Computing

Comments (0)

Add a Comment





Allowed tags: <b><i><br>Add a new comment:


Editorial: +44 (0)1892 536363
Publisher: +44 (0)208 440 0372
Subscribe FREE to the weekly E-newsletter