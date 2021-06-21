Manufacturing & Logistics IT June 2021

Welcome to the June 2021 edition of Manufacturing & Logistics IT. In this issue we feature a Special Technology Report looking in depth at the latest developments in the world of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).
Also included is a special Cover Story by Sarah Gaffney, market insight analyst on the research team at Aberdeen Strategy & Research, in which she looks at how to unleash the full potential of manufacturing intelligence with smarter data
Our regular updates on a number of other key technology- and personnel-related areas comprise the rest of the journal. These are:
- Transportation Management
- Supply Chain Management
- Manufacturing
- Security
- AIDC/Mobile Computing
