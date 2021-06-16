Konica Minolta and Production Print Direct Ltd partner to support post pandemic growth of production print

Jun 16, 2021 Ed Holden

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd has entered into a partnership with Production Print Direct Ltd, as the Burnley-based company looks to capitalise on a post pandemic resurgence in production print across the north of England and Scotland.

With UK lockdown restrictions easing, Production Print Direct’s Managing Director, Mike Ashforth, predicts as much as 40% growth this year. “There are strong signs that commercial printers are looking to make new investment into more efficient and flexible equipment, as they respond to the rising demand from sectors such as the hospitality and leisure industries,” he says.

Ashforth explains the reasons for the partnership, “Konica Minolta’s products are vastly superior, the quality is without question and the excellent levels of serviceability make them ideal for us to sell and support with confidence.”

Production Print Direct’s extensive industry expertise and customer experience was a major attraction for Konica Minolta, as Cameron Mitchell, Head of Sales for Partner Channel at Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd states: “Konica Minolta have enjoyed a global leadership position in the production print market in recent years and it is an area of strategic focus. Production Print Direct have a good level of specialisation and expertise in this growing market and we are delighted to partner with them.”

Joining the Konica Minolta Partner Programme, Production Print Direct is excited by the support and opportunities on offer. Ashforth adds: “With access to a very comprehensive range of products, the highest level of technical support and access to industry experts, this partnership enables us to deliver even greater value to our customers.”

He continues: “There is a great pipeline of Konica Minolta products available - such as labelling, inkjet technologies, and software solutions – which have huge scope for what we deliver to customers and will be an important stage in our growth as a business. We are excited to be taking this step together.”

Jon Hiscock, Head of Production and Industrial Print at Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd, says: “With a strong manufacturing heritage and reputation for innovation, Konica Minolta continues to develop and bring new products and solutions to market which meet the requirements of the evolving production and industrial print environment.

“With many organisations looking to break through the dense digital noise, and the market expected to bounce back reasonably quickly from the recent challenges, we see Production Print Direct as a great addition to our Partner community and is ideally placed to deliver on our shared vision.”