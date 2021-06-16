Kinaxis and LevaData bringing supplier risk insights into supply chain planning

Jun 16, 2021 Ed Holden

Kinaxis Inc., the supply chain management software provider, and LevaData, the company that delivers applied AI to transform strategic sourcing and procurement, have entered into a new partnership to enable manufacturers to gain deeper insight into supplier risk and build greater supply chain resiliency.

The partnership will bring together LevaData’s Supply Risk Navigator™ and the Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform to help companies assess the impact of supplier risk, provide mitigation recommendations, and engage suppliers to execute an updated plan. LevaData’s AI-based predictions are applied to supply chains to detect and highlight vulnerabilities. When combined with Kinaxis’ what-if scenarios, companies can identify issues before they even emerge and accelerate response times before they impact the business.

“We are thrilled to be connecting LevaData’s platform with Kinaxis’ RapidResponse,” said Rajesh Kalidindi, CEO of LevaData. “This partnership will allow us to enhance the power of concurrent supply chain planning and provide customers with a more holistic supply chain view. We’re eager to help bridge the gap between sourcing, planning and execution.”

LevaData will join Kinaxis as a Solution Extension Partner under Kinaxis PartnerLink. Solution Extension Partners increase the value customers can gain from RapidResponse by delivering digital inputs and developing domain-specific applications that leverage the power of concurrent planning to extend the capabilities of the platform.

“It's not enough to just have visibility into the risks you're facing. Businesses need agility and the right tools to know sooner what the impact of those risks will be, and act faster in evolving plans to mitigate them,” said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. “Our customers rely on RapidResponse to manage their supply chain day-to-day and protect them from an ever-growing list of disruptions. By partnering with LevaData, we're able to provide even more transparency into supply chain risks so companies can make smarter, faster, more confident decisions both in times of crisis, as well as play an important role in long-term planning.”