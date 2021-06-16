Epicor announces a total refresh of its manufacturing ERP platform, rebranded Kinetic

Jun 16, 2021 Ed Holden

Epicor has released Kinetic, the cloud-based ERP solution built with manufacturers, for manufacturers, as part of its continued commitment to build the best-in-class Industry Cloud.

Epicor does not offer a one-size-fits all ERP solution, it designs tailored technology platforms laser focused on the needs of the end-to-end supply chain industries it exclusively serves, the essential businesses who make, deliver and sell goods.

The new Kinetic platform offers an intuitive, configurable and guided user experience with embedded learnings, artificial intelligence, and built-in social collaboration tools to better utilise real-time data to accelerate customer profits. The new browser-based User Interface (UI) is simpler, more intuitive and can be accessed from any device, saving customers valuable time and offering greater access to critical business data.

The new Application Studio tool offers low-no code customisation so customers can build complex configurations with visual impact smartly and produce web deployable designs for use in ecommerce sites. Kinetic now allows users to configure applications with layers using a visual designer with rules and events, move elements around with drag and drop functionality, and preview and validate changes before going live.

Sean Simmons, President, Tuffaloy, says: “Epicor’s new web-based Kinetic ERP system provides an additional layer of flexibility to support our business. Application Studio is an intuitive, low code, drag and drop programming tool that allows us to quickly configure screens to fit on our unique requirements. The new Kinetic platform now gives us the ability to ensure our users have access to the right information anytime, anywhere and from any device.”

Epicor piloted Kinetic in a controlled release environment with over 100 customers and implemented nearly 500 pieces of customer feedback, proof that this release is made with manufacturers, for manufacturers.

Jose Gomez, Sr. Software Engineer, Stephen Gould, says: “The move to a browser-based interface allows for ubiquitous access in any device at any time. “Though it has been a significant change - the move to a low code / no code environment; it comes with a big advantage and that is upgradability! No longer do we need to worry whether our screen customisation will upgrade from version to version or not. The upgrade process which used to be a multi-month endeavor of testing, fixing and re-testing our UI customisations, is now a mere minutes and we can focus our efforts in testing the actual software, workflow processes and fixing any issues with the back end.”

Improved future-focused features:

Cloud Solutions for Regulated Industries (Medical Devices & A&D): Kinetic is the only multitenant cloud solution in the market that is designed to meet the needs of medical device manufacturers for software validation under FDA regulations. In addition, Kinetic is achieving CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) certification for Aerospace & Defence manufacturers.

Modernised design for an improved look and feel alongside punchout capabilities, to support greater ease of use for online customers. Epicor ECM 21.1: New security feature for document workflow approvals and new custom revision numbering feature for Medical Device and A&D manufacturers.

New security feature for document workflow approvals and new custom revision numbering feature for Medical Device and A&D manufacturers. Epicor EDI: New purpose-built API endpoints for real-time connectivity and error messages that support over ten standard demand-side and supply side documents.

New purpose-built API endpoints for real-time connectivity and error messages that support over ten standard demand-side and supply side documents. Spreadsheet Server: Leveraging data and the MS Excel® tool for reporting, Spreadsheet Server simplifies financial reporting for cloud users.

Himanshu Palsule, Epicor President, says: “At Epicor, we understand deeply the industries we serve, which is why the upgrades we have made to Kinetic to modernise and future-proof the platform were architected alongside our customers to better help them scale and thrive. This journey has been many years in the making, and our goal is that the new product name and the enhanced platform convey the ongoing momentum of Epicor, our continued industry focus, and our goal to deliver the defacto Industry Cloud.”