PD Ports unveils new digital platform to promote the River Tees and boost international competitiveness

Jun 09, 2021 Ed Holden

PD Ports, Statutory Harbour Authority for the River Tees and owner and operator of Teesport, has launched a new digital platform aimed at promoting the unique strengths of the river and supporting the Government in delivering its ‘levelling up’ agenda for the North.

The new platform, which will be a vital tool for river users, potential investors and stakeholders to access a wealth of information about the river’s world-class operations, has been in development since late 2020 as part of the Statutory Harbour Authority’s continued commitment to maximise investment and job opportunities across the Tees Valley.



Frans Calje, PD Ports CEO, explained why the new digital hub will help accelerate the Company’s future vision – to make the River Tees the UK’s most successful port region by 2050 – whilst also supporting future trade growth and strengthening Teesport’s position as the Northern Gateway for international trade.



“The River Tees is the lifeblood of the Tees Valley and a leading gateway for international trade, providing 24/7 access to global markets and linking the region to key industrial connections around the world,” said Frans.



“The new website will showcase the unique strengths of our region to inward investors, demonstrate the world-class infrastructure and unparalleled connectivity we have at Teesport as well as promote job and training opportunities in order to drive social value in the Tees Valley.



“We have seen that a collaborative approach is key to enhancing the global competitiveness of the Tees Valley. We look forward to continue working alongside our fellow river users to further develop this platform and, in turn, drive socioeconomic betterment for the Tees Valley.”



Julie Underwood, Executive Director of International Trade at the North East England Chamber of Commerce, offered her backing of the project from the initial planning stages and was delighted to see the platform come to fruition.



“PD Ports has delivered an invaluable tool in the new Teesport Website and it certainly reflects the enormous asset the Port is to the Tees Valley and the wider North East,” said Julie. “It presents the scale of the port, and all the businesses utilising this facility in a very engaging way, demonstrating the value of the River Tees to the continued prosperity of our region and the people who work and live here.”



Throughout the process, PD Ports regularly engaged with key businesses and stakeholders across the River Tees, offering updates on the project as well as inviting stakeholders to take part and create a free company profile to demonstrate the knowledge and expertise that sits along the banks of the River Tees.



Richard Brooke, Commercial Director at Augean Plc, said, “Augean is a key stakeholder for Teesport businesses and users in providing waste treatment and disposal services of hazardous wastes, including dredged contaminated sediment, at its Port Clarence facility. The new Teesport website really does showcase the best of class infrastructure, facilities and capabilities of Teesport and we are delighted to be involved.”



One of the busiest and most progressive ports in the UK, Teesport contributes in excess of £1.4billion to the UK economy every year and supports over 22,000 jobs in the supply chain.