Bloom & Wild set to blossom with SnapFulfil

Jun 08, 2021 Ed Holden

Rapidly expanding online floristry company, Bloom & Wild, has signed up to a five-year SaaS (Software as a Service) contract with warehouse management system provider, SnapFulfil.

The provider of letterbox flowers (carefully hand-packed and sent in bud, so they last longer) has moved to optimise its warehousing and distribution efficiencies – and chose cloud-based SnapFulfil WMS because of its recognised flexibility, functionality and low total cost of ownership.

Bloom & Wild recently acquired Dutch rival, bloomon – creating the largest online business by deliveries in Europe's £22 billion market for flowers and houseplants – and SnapFulfil will be remotely onboarding its German fulfilment centre located in Bergkamen, followed by the UK warehouse in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

As part of its operations investment, Bloom & Wild is also looking to implement NetSuite and needed a WMS that could offer seamless integration. The initial order is for 25 SnapFulfil user licences, 24 x 7 critical support and a replicated database for interrogating and merging data.

Phill Burton, Chief Operating Officer at Bloom & Wild, said: “We want to scale as a business and it became increasingly apparent that our manual processes were not compatible with the company’s ambitious growth plans. SnapFulfil’s agility, configurability and capacity to grow with us makes them a good cultural fit as a technology partner.”

SnapFulfil CEO, Tony Dobson, added: “Bloom & Wild is a great British success story with ambitions for further growth and we are thrilled to be their chosen WMS partner. They are a savvy business and understand that an agile and responsive warehouse is at the heart of a dynamic order fulfilment operation.”