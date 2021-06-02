Itella Russia relies on warehouse management system PSIwms

Jun 02, 2021 Ed Holden

Itella Russia, the contract and transportation service provider, and PSI Logistics have successfully completed the development and implementation of the new multi-client capable software solution based on the Warehouse Management System PSIwms for the legal product labelling obligation in Russia.

Itella has been using PSIwms to implement all changes in technological and intralogistic processes for more than twenty years. The system controls the multi-client warehouses in the Moscow metropolitan area across all locations and allocates the goods receipts according to demand and also supports the automated warehouse management.



Operational management is supported by cockpits and dashboards that can be configured flexibly and intuitively with the PSI click design. The processes are largely controlled via barcodes, which form the basis for all further operations such as determining and allocating the storage location, selecting the load carriers, conveyor technology and transport devices as well as WLAN-based allocation of radio-controlled and route-optimised transport orders via the forklift guidance system in PSIwms.



The adaptive order start in PSIwms also supports Itella in the processing of e-commerce orders, taking into account all defined restrictions. Powerful fuzzy logic in the software balances numerous warehouse metrics according to configurable parameters to improve warehouse performance.



Itella Russia, a subsidiary of the Finnish Posti Group, employs round 2,000 people and has a warehouse area of about 200,000 sq. in the Moscow region, as well as branches in St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Vladivostok and Novorossiysk. The customers are international and Russian companies from various industries.



The PSI Group develops its own software products for optimising the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide.