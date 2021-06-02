Extenda Retail selected by Joyce’s Supermarkets to expand the customer journey with Click & Collect

Jun 02, 2021 Ed Holden

Global retail software company Extenda Retail has signed an agreement to extend the partnership with Galway-based independent retail chain, Joyce’s Supermarkets, to deliver its cloud-based Click & Collect solution.

The Click & Collect solution is part of Extenda Retail’s Hii Retail platform, which includes multiple digital shopping apps powered by Google Cloud. Implementing Click & Collect will allow Joyce’s employees to quickly and accurately fulfil orders that are placed on the website, directly from store stock. The customer can then collect orders from a pick-up point or opt for home delivery. The seamless process can easily be scaled across the business once the process has been implemented in the first stores.

Joyce’s is an entrepreneurial, family-owned business. With continued focus on supporting the community in Galway and providing the freshest, locally sourced produce, Joyce’s Supermarkets will celebrate its 70th anniversary this year. Aisling Joyce, Operations Director commented: “Even with the challenging trading environment over the past 15 months, we remain committed to providing our customers with the highest levels of service and quality. The Click & Collect solution from Extenda Retail will enable customers to combine the convenience of online with a choice of fulfilment options. Customers can part-order at home, travel to a store to complete their shop and combine the journey. Alternatively, online orders can simply be fulfilled via home delivery.”

The companies will continue to develop the partnership, exploring other solutions that can further enhance Joyce’s digital offering in the future.

Mohit Paul, Chief Revenue Officer at Extenda Retail, says; “We are thrilled to have been selected by Joyce’s Supermarkets as the partner for their new Click & Collect. We recognise the importance of solutions like the Extenda Retail Click & Collect in a digital shopping landscape; Covid-19 has probably changed the way we shop permanently. We are delighted to help Joyce’s deliver their commitment to support the community with high quality products at a competitive price in their 70th year of trading, and far beyond.”