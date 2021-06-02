Digital.ai introduces AI-powered innovation platform to help enterprises

Jun 02, 2021 Ed Holden

Digital.ai, the intelligent value stream management company, has announced the Digital.ai Platform, an AI-powered end-to-end solution that enables enterprises to orchestrate the delivery of software-driven business outcomes.

The Digital.ai Platform marks a huge step forward for enterprise software delivery and a new phase for Digital.ai. Over the past 18 months, Digital.ai brought together five software companies with over five decades of combined experience with one goal: enabling large enterprises to innovate and win in today's digitally-driven markets.

Digital.ai recently published the Digital Transformation Progress Report that showed almost half (49%) of enterprise leaders are not seeing the results they expected from their digital transformation efforts, 54% are worried about their ability to compete in today’s digital environments, and over 90% need to get more out of their digital transformation initiatives.

“In today's fast-paced digital economy, Agile and DevOps are important foundational practices, but they are not enough. To achieve the full benefits of digital transformation and deliver better outcomes faster than the competition, organisations must adopt a value stream centre of excellence approach,” said Ashok Reddy, CEO at Digital.ai. “With Value Stream Management (VSM) and the Digital.ai Platform, organisations transform traditional project teams, typically structured around and focused on outputs and features, to cross-functional value stream teams, structured around customer-centric value. These teams are able to continuously adapt to market changes and customer needs, and predictably deliver business outcomes.”

More than 1,200 enterprises around the world have accelerated their digital transformation initiatives, improved business outcomes and ROI from software investments, increased operational efficiency, and reduced risk with the Digital.ai Platform and associated solutions.

“We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Digital.ai,” said Belinda Baldwin, Global Head of IT Strategy and Planning at Janus Henderson. “Before partnering with Digital.ai, our operational metrics were scattered across multiple disparate systems, limiting our visibility, and impacting the quality, reliability, and value of service delivery to the enterprise and our customers. With Digital.ai, we now have centralized reporting and insights that enable us to correlate our change, incident, and system performance to inform management decisions and process improvement opportunities.”

The Digital.ai platform

The open architecture and comprehensive functionality of the Digital.ai Platform create value from day one. The Digital.ai Platform capabilities now include:

End-to-end DevOps lifecycle orchestration – Enables organisations to standardize and automate their entire release process. From legacy mainframes to the latest in Kubernetes, on premises and to the cloud, Digital.ai provides the flexibility to address complex, enterprise-sized challenges. The enhanced Digital.ai Platform ecosystem offers best-of-breed integrations across the software lifecycle, with hundreds of pre-built integrations that enable customers to leverage existing toolchain investments and incorporate them as part of the end-to-end enterprise-wide release orchestration.



– Enables organisations to standardize and automate their entire release process. From legacy mainframes to the latest in Kubernetes, on premises and to the cloud, Digital.ai provides the flexibility to address complex, enterprise-sized challenges. The enhanced Digital.ai Platform ecosystem offers best-of-breed integrations across the software lifecycle, with hundreds of pre-built integrations that enable customers to leverage existing toolchain investments and incorporate them as part of the end-to-end enterprise-wide release orchestration. Unparalleled visibility into DevOps including DORA metrics and SAFe value streams – Intelligence-infused Digital.ai Analytics Lenses deliver deep insights into data collected from Digital.ai and third-party solutions. Domain-specific lenses reduce time to value and improve enterprise decision making with out-of-the box pre-built metrics and dashboards, including DORA metrics, flow metrics, and more. By connecting lenses across domains, organisations unlock a first-of-its-kind 360° Panoramic View that collects and transforms data into a single, integrated model spanning Development, Operations, and Business, with data and insights tailored for executives, product owners, and more.



– Intelligence-infused Digital.ai Analytics Lenses deliver deep insights into data collected from Digital.ai and third-party solutions. Domain-specific lenses reduce time to value and improve enterprise decision making with out-of-the box pre-built metrics and dashboards, including DORA metrics, flow metrics, and more. By connecting lenses across domains, organisations unlock a first-of-its-kind 360° Panoramic View that collects and transforms data into a single, integrated model spanning Development, Operations, and Business, with data and insights tailored for executives, product owners, and more. AI/ML-powered predictive & prescriptive insights – Going well beyond traditional business intelligence, the Digital.ai Platform offers groundbreaking AI solutions that shift organizations from being reactive to proactive. Digital.ai has updated and expanded its Digital.ai Change Risk Prediction – now with bi-directional integration with Digital.ai Release – and Digital.ai Service Management Process Optimisation solutions. The company also introduced two new solutions: Digital.ai Flow Acceleration and Digital.ai Quality Improvement.

Organisations adopting VSM approaches have seen extraordinary business improvement across a wide range of industries. Given its benefits, it is not surprising that Gartner predicts that "by 2023, 70% of organisations will use Value Stream Management to improve flow in the DevOps pipeline, leading to faster delivery of customer value."2

Purpose built for the enterprise, The Digital.ai Platform is an end-to-end value stream platform that offers AI-powered analytics; enhanced insights into value streams; release management, risk management, and software delivery predictability; strong integration and collaboration with leading DevOps tools, including Azure DevOps, Chef, Jenkins, Atlassian Jira, ServiceNow, Selenium; and pre-built, smart integrations for hundreds of solutions that connect the entire lifecycle and provide visibility and automation.

The Digital.ai Platform gathers data from across the software lifecycle to form a unified system of record containing all of the data required to gain key business insights and drive intelligent orchestration. Shared platform services, including common user and licence management, make Digital.ai solutions easy to deploy and manage.

With these capabilities, the Digital.ai Platform can enable enterprises to continuously and intelligently improve the entire development value stream, from ideation to customer delivery. The Digital.ai Platform provides end-to-end visibility and forward-looking insights that allow enterprises to align the work of software delivery teams with strategic business needs, and truly leverage technology and data to make better business decisions.

¹Digital Transformation Progress Report. Survey: How business, IT and security leaders are navigating digital transformation in a pandemic, 2021 Digital.ai

²Market Guide for DevOps Value Stream Management Platforms, By Hassan Ennaciri, Manjunath Bhat, Daniel Betts, Chris Saunderson, Joachim Herschmann, Thomas Murphy – September 29, 2020