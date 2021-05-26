Empower warehouse operation and logistics tasks with Unitech’s new devices: the HT730 handheld terminal and WD200 wearable computer

May 26, 2021 Ed Holden

Unitech HT730 powerful and rugged handheld terminal

The Unitech HT730 Android 10 (upgradable to Android 12) is GMS certified, has a large keypad design with backlight, features a 4” (400 nits) screen and integrates a powerful Qualcomm 720G AI engine with 4GB of DDR4 RAM.

It comes with a long-lasting 6700mAH hot-swappable battery, and it supports the HT730 with 20-26 hours of battery life. The dual antenna 2x2MU-MIMO provides super-fast uploads and downloads via Wi-Fi, your staff will have no downtime in a busy working day. It is also perfect for transport, field service and logistics using leading 4G/LTE technology and has a dual SIM card slot.

This device integrates a powerful 2D scan engine with a 30-degree scanning tilt down design (with focus aimer) to increase productivity and efficiency where intensive barcode scanning takes place. It can boost the scanning performance at a speed of 60fps and delivers motion tolerance of up to 5m/s. This motion tolerance pays off in hand-held scanning, where you can quickly and effortlessly move from one barcode to the next. In addition, fitted with a 13MP camera, the 2D imager and camera are aligned and share the same field of view, meaning you can scan a barcode and capture an image at the same time - an ideal solution for applications such as delivery processing.

Depending on your task, you can boost the functionality of the HT730 device with Unitech’s unique accessories. Besides the standard HT730 version (including a standard 2D reader) the HT730 will also soon be available with integrated 2D long-range (reads up to 20m) version and UHF/RFID with 2D reader version. These models are specially designed to increase power and comfort – The ideal solution for heavy-duty inventory management and tracking.

“If you are looking for an Android handheld terminal with power or a great Android alternative for the WinCE legacy platform then the rugged Unitech HT730 is the perfect match. The HT730 offers the same form factor with extended user experiences as the legend handheld terminals. This amazing terminal just offers the perfect balance of ruggedness along with high-end features, optimised for warehouse, field service, logistics and distribution environments.” – Sarah Rogers – Director at Syntechnologies Ltd.

Unitech WD200 advanced wearable computer

The Unitech WD200 is a 3.1” Android 10 smart wearable device with GMS certification. Despite its compact size (96.7mm x 60.7mm x 14.43mm) this device integrates a snappy Qualcomm 660 Octa-core 64bits 2.2 GHz processor. It features a 3.1” (800 x 480) sunlight readable bright (450nits) capacitive touch screen. The 2050mAh battery provides the flexibility to work through the day as it supports up to 10 hours of battery life.

The WD200 integrates a 13MP camera with auto-focus and built in flashlight, this gives the flexibility to capture barcodes (for occasional use) and to capture photos as proof of delivery. In case you require advanced data collection capabilities, you can easily combine the WD200 with one of our featured Unitech ring scanners (1D or 2D) and both hands can remain free during work without interfering with the workflow.

This powerful and lightweight enterprise computer supports Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and 4G LTE. It boosts wireless performance as it supports 2x2 MU-MIMO antennas, allowing devices to be connected simultaneously. With the integrated dual noise cancelling microphones, the voice clarity remains maintained even in a noisy environment.

The weight of only 110g, makes the WD200 the lightest wearable computer in its class. With optional accessories it is even possible to wear it on your wrist, to clip the WD200 on a belt or to carry it on your neck by a lanyard. You can attach and remove the WD200 unit in a few seconds.

“Challenged by the growing demands of e-commerce, shipping volume, order & delivery quantities and minimum delivery timeframes, many sectors are in need of tools to help them meet the requirements. Responding to the evolving needs, combined with the latest technologies, Unitech’s WD200 is a great all round solution. Once the WD200 is strapped to your arm, wrist, belt or lanyard and coupled with a Bluetooth headset or with one of Unitech’s many ring scanners, you have the perfect, hands free, picking solution.” – Sarah Rogers – Director at Syntechnologies Ltd.