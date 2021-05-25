SpecifiedBy launches new ‘CPD in a box' service

May 25, 2021 Ed Holden

Specification-led marketing and product data specialist, SpecifiedBy, has launched a brand new service offering building product manufacturers a ready-to-go CPD package and access to its large network of architects and specifiers.

The new service enables manufacturers to set up and host their own digital CPD events and run Q&A sessions with ease via SpecifiedBy’s platform, removing any barriers to taking their customer engagement online.

The end-to-end solution provides an ‘off the shelf’ approach to online CPD programme delivery that is open to all building product manufacturers. Along with specialist webinar software to deliver the educational sessions, manufacturers will also enjoy the wider benefits of digital marketing via the SpecifiedBy platform, offering access to over 60,000 registered architects and specifiers.

SpecifiedBy will provide logistical and technical support for each event and the manufacturer will be able to save recordings of all of their CPD sessions as content for future use. While manufacturers can access the event data and analytics to help hone their future sessions and ongoing relationships with customers, such as details of sign-ups, attendance rates and participation metrics, those architects and specifiers joining the events will automatically receive their certificates of attendance through the platform in order to successfully complete their CPD credits.

Darren Lester, founder and CEO at SpecifiedBy, said: “As with our whole approach, the idea is to be an enabler for digital transformation by providing building product manufacturers with the tools they need to make their digital customer engagement strategies as accessible and effective as possible.

“This new service is effectively a ‘CPD-in-a-box’ that equips manufacturers with everything they need for an online CPD session from a delivery, logistics and marketing perspective, and even provides a ready-made audience through our network. All they really need to do is turn up and present their content and we’ll do the rest.”

Early on in the pandemic, SpecifiedBy reported a huge surge in demand for online CPD content on its platform as architects and specifiers sought opportunities to keep their knowledge up to date and sharpen skills while working from home. This move online has opened up the possibility for manufacturers to connect with far more customers independently and more cost effectively than hosting in-person events through third parties.

In launching this new service, SpecifiedBy are seeking to democratise CPD programme delivery for the industry and make it accessible to all product manufacturers, as Darren went on to explain: “The need to engage with customers online has certainly been accelerated during the pandemic. While the shift in behaviours has carried through as many manufacturers continue to digitise more of their content, not all manufacturers are readily equipped to deliver CPD sessions online without a heavy investment in the appropriate tools and marketing. We knew that SpecifiedBy offers the perfect channel on which to democratise this whole process, so now it can be available to all.”

He finished: “It’s actually a relief to everyone that CPD sessions can now be delivered without eating into your whole day, and now we’ve made it even easier before.”