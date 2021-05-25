Digital transformation: Daimler opts for Software AG IT management solution

May 25, 2021 Ed Holden

The German auto maker is driving its digital transformation with the help of Software AG. The company recently signed a new three-year global usage agreement for Software AG’s Alfabet IT portfolio management solution.

Alfabet unites the perspectives of IT, business and finance as well as risk assessment into one solution and provides organisations with insight on how to optimally support changes in the business with IT and reduce transformation risk. Alfabet’s analytics thus play a key role in important decision-making processes at management level. In this case, ServiceNow will be linked with Alfabet to seamlessly connect the strengths of strategic planning with operational excellence (consistent evaluation and optimisation of core processes along the value chain).

Alfabet has been the solution of choice for sophisticated enterprise architecture management for over ten years now. The automotive group’s contract renewal also signifies a change to the subscription model, which will open up significant new options for the auto manufacturer in the future. For example, the subscription model will enable the company to run Alfabet as a cloud solution and migrate other applications to the cloud as well.

According to Alwin Schauer, Chairman of the Management Board of SAG Deutschland GmbH, a wholly owned Software AG subsidiary, and Senior VP of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, “We feel certain that subscription and Software as a Service solutions are the future and an essential component of the digital transformation of enterprises and business models. The renewal of our cooperation and the associated switch to the Alfabet subscription solution represent a key milestone toward the company’s digital future.”

Backbone of the auto industry

The Darmstadt, Germany-based company is a strong partner with extensive expertise in this market. Every well-known German auto maker employs Software AG solutions and technologies. Schauer continues, “We offer industry expertise and many years of know-how, which is the decisive value-adding factor for our customers. We give them comprehensive, high-performance solutions that allow them to drive their own digitalisation. We don’t consider ourselves to be a pure technology provider. Our experts are on hand to provide advice and assess the potential of enhancements with customers.“