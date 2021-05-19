Humanising Autonomy enhances behaviour AI for VisionTrack

May 19, 2021 Ed Holden

Humanising Autonomy, a behaviour AI company, and VisionTrack, the in-vehicle video telematics and computer vision provider, have entered into a strategic partnership to bring advanced vulnerable road user (VRU) perception to vehicle operators globally.

Humanising Autonomy’s behaviour AI will be integrated into VisionTrack’s Autonomise.ai solution, enabling a nuanced understanding of human behaviour in fleet management and compliance, insurance, road safety and risk management settings.

Behaviour AI will enable drivers to receive real-time VRU collision warnings. By empowering vehicle camera technology to accurately analyse and predict human behaviours, the technology aims to generate earlier alerts to the driver with a higher degree of accuracy than traditional ADAS systems. The sophisticated Behaviour AI Platform will also enhance VisionTrack’s ability to identify safety challenges and key coaching opportunities for fleet customers by better analysing incident statistics and trends using advanced behavioural insight.

“Humanising Autonomy’s Behaviour AI Platform will help to better support and protect drivers and ultimately save lives on the road,” explains Richard Lane, Commercial Director of VisionTrack. “We are truly passionate about road safety and driver welfare, so we are thrilled about our new partnership with Humanising Autonomy. Together we will deliver cutting-edge technologies that not only benefit our customers, but all road users.”

Autonomise.ai is a next-generation IoT platform that is at the forefront of the video telematics sector. Launched last year, it uses computer vision to collect, process and analyse footage alongside supporting vehicle data from a growing number of connected camera devices. Autonomise.ai is also empowering the latest AI technologies including Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS), Driver Status Monitoring (DSM) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD), with the aim of preventing collisions before they happen.

Said Humanising Autonomy’s Chief Executive officer Maya Pindeus: “For us, this partnership is further validation that our Behaviour AI Platform is critical in eliminating pedestrian deaths, and enabling safer fleets.” She continued, “We’re excited about the doors this opens for both parties.”

Tackling the industry’s core challenges with camera perception, the technology can be used in all lighting, road and weather conditions, as well as in areas with high densities of road users. Backed by a dataset of 1 billion human behaviours, Humanising Autonomy offers the best possible VRU detection and prediction and multi-camera support.