Eurotech and Alleantia for plug&play Industry 4.0

May 19, 2021 Ed Holden

Eurotech, supplier of hardware and software components to develop and deploy edge computing and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and Alleantia have entered into a technology partnership to simplify the edge-to-cloud integration of devices and assets for Industry 4.0 applications.

Eurotech’s secured and managed IoT Edge Gateways provide industrial networking capabilities and allow the secure management of the whole life cycle of edge software thanks to Everyware IoT. The collaboration between the two companies enabled an integrated solution to simplify the connection of any industrial device to on-premise and cloud platforms through an integrated and scalable solution, easy to manage even on large deployments.

Stefano Linari, Alleantia founder and CEO, says: “We are proud to start this collaboration with Eurotech, a partnership between two Italian leaders in the Industry 4.0 sector. The solution provide the highest levels of security and manageability with minimum impact on implementation costs. It’s a unique and very competitive solution that employs the integration of Alleantia’s plug&play connectors with Eurotech Everyware IoT hardware and software components in a secure and managed infrastructure.”

Giuseppe Surace, Eurotech CP&MO, says: “One of the hardest challenges of IoT development is the seamless integration of OT technologies with IT applications. Eurotech has always committed towards a partner ecosystem at the edge and cloud level as a catalyst for innovation, allowing simpler Industry 4.0 application development. With Alleantia on board we provide system integrators and final customers a wide range of plug&play technologies and best-in-class security features to connect machinery and assets to reach the highest levels of efficiency in production processes.”