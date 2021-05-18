Growing the SnapFulfil individual as well as the business

May 18, 2021 Ed Holden

WMS technology innovator, SnapFulfil, has announced a trio of key promotions as business continues to grow and flourish.

Philip Wright is elevated to Head of Global Support & CI (Continuous Improvement, a pivotal new focus area for the company), while Martin Coogan takes up the mantle of Head of the UK Customer Success Team.

Elsewhere in the business, Emma Faulkner has been promoted to Head of Software Development with immediate effect, from her previous role as Technical Development Manager.

SnapFulfil’s Chief Operating Officer, Stefanie Rollins, said: “These promotions are much deserved as we strengthen our operational productivity and efficiencies and develop the skills of our team. I’m so incredibly proud of all three individuals and it’s always a pleasure working with them.

“Martin has been instrumental in moulding our Customer Success Team (CST) and his dedication to the role, popularity with clients and commitment to his team stands out for all to see. Phil’s time with us has seen him fine tune our Service Desk, resulting in much increased efficiencies and improved customer journey, plus he’s been a key player in our initial CI initiatives.”

Emma reports into EVP of Implementation Services, Smitha Raphael, who heads up the revamped Product & Application Software department. She says of her promotion: “We are excited to have Emma lead the development team and expect to see cutting edge technology implemented, along with many interesting product features that cater to our customer needs in this ever-changing logistics environment.”

Emma has been part of the SnapFulfil team for four years, during which time she has been instrumental in bringing about positive process and product changes. She has enhanced platforms – especially carrier integrations – and the build and release management, along with version control processes.

Phil has been with the company for six years and his achievements to date include improving the quality of the company’s API documentation and making it more accessible and informative for customers. He has also led a revamp of the 24/7 Help Centre to include the likes of integrated Live Chat, customised content and real-time ticketing.

Martin joined SnapFulfil in 2015, initially as an implementation analyst and project manager, but since 2017 his people and solutions-driven skills have been utilised within CST, which looks after the more complex aspects of client integration, but also advises on how to best optimise the functionally rich WMS going forward.