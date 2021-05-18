British astronaut to headline Logistics UK’s Future Logistics Conference

May 18, 2021 Ed Holden

From self-driving vehicles transporting goods, to warehouses run on Artificial Intelligence, logistics businesses are harnessing the technology of tomorrow to revolutionise the efficiency of the industry. To help identify where space-age inspiration could provide solutions for 21st century challenges, Major Tim Peake CMG will be the keynote speaker at Logistics UK’s Future Logistics Conference at the Innovation & Technology in Transport Hub (ITT Hub).

The event is to be held at the Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre on 30 June and 1 July 2021, and Peake – the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) – will be kicking off the free, two-day conference with a session challenging the way that logistics, public transport and technology operates, both now and in the future.

Peake comments: “60 years ago, Man had not even set foot on the moon, but the boundaries of what’s possible have been expanded, and I look forward to challenging visitors at the conference to push their horizons and help to shape the industry of tomorrow. I am also looking forward to experiencing first-hand the wide range of new options for logistics which the ITT Hub will have on show – and possibly even seeing what it’s like to experience an autonomous vehicle.”

Elizabeth de Jong, Director of Policy at Logistics UK, comments: “We are thrilled Major Tim Peake will be presenting at the Future Logistics Conference. As a pioneer of space travel, we look forward to seeing his vision for the future of logistics unfold, as he kicks off two days of debate and discussion at the Future Logistics Conference.”

Peake, a former test pilot, inspired millions with his work during Mission Principia while at ISS. he is also a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) ambassador, a schools’ speaker and best-selling author.

As well as an extensive exhibition featuring the latest developments in logistics and passenger transport, ITT Hub will also provide an outdoor vehicle display area and a unique series of “ride and drive” experiences, to give attendees the chance to try the very latest in vehicle technology for themselves. For further information about the conference programme at the Future Logistics Conference, and to register for a free place, which will also provide access to ITT Hub please visit www.itthub.co.uk/conference/programme

Logistics UK is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With COVID-19, Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. Logistics UK supports, shapes and stands up for safe and efficient logistics, and is the only business group which represents the whole industry, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods.