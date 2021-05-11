Webfleet Solutions expands in Central and Eastern Europe with new presence in Hungary

May 11, 2021 Ed Holden

Webfleet Solutions, the European telematics solutions provider, is expanding its operations into Hungary. With new representation in Budapest, the Bridgestone-owned company will offer tailored solutions and services to meet the needs of the local business fleet market.

As a first step, the award-winning Webfleet fleet management platform, the company’s flagship solution, is now available in the Hungarian language and has been integrated with the Hungarian electronic toll system HU-GO.

The expansion reinforces Webfleet Solutions’ European market leadership in the transport sector, with more than 200,000 heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) connected through its fleet management solution Webfleet.

“Road transport is seen as the largest contributor of freight movement in Hungary. This is also supported by a well-developed infrastructure in the region,” says Taco van der Leij, Vice President Webfleet Solutions Europe. “Being the market leader in connected transport solutions, we are confident that business customers in Hungary will benefit from our telematics technology supporting their fleet digitisation and connected operations”.

Webfleet Solutions is offering tailored solutions to transport companies that increase overall fleet efficiency and safety while supporting businesses to stay compliant. This includes robust Android based Driver Terminals that support drivers inside and outside the vehicle with truck navigation, order processing and external applications. Best-in-class remote download services for tachograph data help with compliance, next to the standard telematics offerings like trip and mileage monitoring. The Webfleet platform can integrate with a company’s preferred solutions, including Transport Management Systems (TMS).

The expansion into Hungary will be led by Dariusz Terlecki, Sales Director Webfleet Solutions Poland and Eastern Europe. His team in Warsaw, Poland will coordinate and oversee all activities in Hungary.

“Our presence in Hungary – a country with a central location, strong transport industry and huge development potential – will help strengthen our position throughout the region,” says Terlecki.

“In CEE countries, the share of international transport is extremely high. Access to state-of-the-art telematics solutions to improve the efficiency of fleet operations and to help cope with emerging challenges will be welcome news for local businesses, as well as the entire economy of the region.”

The attractiveness of the Hungarian market is further reinforced by the strength of Bridgestone’s local presence. Bridgestone has its manufacturing plant, sales network and an extended distribution and partner network within the country.

“Joining Bridgestone, we gained new opportunities and a new development base,” adds Terlecki. “We want to leverage synergies wherever possible. Entering the Hungarian market is a logical and natural extension of the Bridgestone portfolio in this market.”

The expansion into Hungary marks the beginning of Webfleet Solutions’ wider growth plans that will see the company bring its services to new regions, including the Americas, the Middle East and Asia.

As the impact of COVID-19 continues to accelerate digital adoption across almost all sectors and markets, with transport at the fore, the company is committed to serving the growing customer demand by offering its advanced telematics solutions across more and more countries.