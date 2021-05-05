New Brother UK label printing kit for network installers connects resellers with new opportunity

May 05, 2021 Ed Holden

Brother UK has launched a new all-in-one label printing solution for network infrastructure and cable identification in a move to support resellers supply the network infrastructure installer market.

The PT-E550WNIVP portable Wi-Fi label printer is designed for network installers and engineers working in the field to produce compliant, durable labels for cabling and network equipment.

The launch comes as smart home infrastructure, 5G networks and company network improvements to facilitate hybrid working drive demand for network infrastructure installation and identification tools.

The new Brother label printer creates durable, long-lasting labels that comply with ANSI TIA-606-C or ISO/IEC 14763-2 identification standards - the industry standard for datacom cables.

The standards stipulate that labelling must be easily read and consistent across locations, while being capable of surviving for the life of the component labelled. Cables, connecting hardware, racks, cabinets, ports, firestops and telecommunications spaces should all be labelled under the standard.

Brother UK’s specialist Pro Tape range of strong adhesive, flexible ID, self-laminating and tamper evident security labels has also been expanded with a set of new tapes to complement the printer.

The full package for network installers includes the new label printer, 24mm black on white self-laminating and 9mm black on white strong adhesive tape cassettes, an AC adapter and rechargeable battery, all contained in a carry case.

Aaron Hopkinson, product manager at Brother UK, said: “More network installers are switching from handwritten labels to using mobile printing technology as it gives them the confidence that their labels will be long-lasting, weatherproof and compliant.



“This Wi-Fi-enabled and easy-to-use label printer is the perfect tool for engineers working in network infrastructure wiring installation and maintenance.

“It’s quick, reliable, durable and extremely versatile, making easy work of accurate labelling for installers in the field and ensuring their work complies with key standards.”

The PT-E550WNIVP is compatible with Windows and Apple devices including smartphones via Brother’s iLink&Label and Mobile Cable Label Tool apps, which enable users to quickly transfer text to the printer for fast, accurate labelling.

The Mobile Cable Label Tool app includes templates for cable, patch panel, faceplate and network equipment identification that dramatically speed up the creation of labels and reduce mistakes. It can also be used to create fully-customised versions. The devices are also compatible with cable test management programme LinkWare Live.