CORE (UK) Ltd wins The Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade

May 05, 2021 Ed Holden

CORE (UK) Ltd, the digital supply chain management software provider, has been awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade for outstanding growth and commercial success in international trade.

The London-based software firm, which counts EU, UK and US as its biggest sales markets, was recognised as an exemplary model in international exporting in what has been an exceptionally challenging year for the global economyLed by CEO and co-founder Benjamin Puncher, CORE was applauded for growing an impressively steep 67 per cent increase in international sales over three consecutive years, up from just 6 per cent in 2017. Overseas turnover also increased by 1,695 per cent in the three year period.

Product innovation is at the heart of the business and is the contributing factor to the company’s growth. The continual innovation of is platforms, Suppliview and TariffTel, has meant its software has been the solution to the challenges facing supply chains as a result of complexities of Brexit.

CORE (UK)’s platforms help retailers gain competitive advantage and save costs in their supply chains. By providing access to key data and optimising crucial insights, thecompany supports a business’ supply chain in running more efficiently and cost effectively. Its newest innovation, Leaf is a platform to support organisations in their pursuit to be more sustainably accountable.

Puncher comments: “Over almost three decades CORE has delivered innovative supply chain management and visibility solutions to an extensive list of organisations across a range of industries. We are proud to call some of the world’s biggest retailers long standing clients including Primark, M&S and Argos. We’re absolutely delighted to receive the highly sought after Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade and feel proud of our consistent growth which was achieved through our continual commitment in demonstrating the benefits of a digitised supply chain to new and existing clients.”

He continues: “This award is testament to the hard work of our team, and we look forward to further international expansion into the US and Asia in the coming year.”

Steve Brophy, Head of Indirect Taxes, Marks and Spencer said "CORE are deserving of a Queen's Award because of their solutions and services for classification management. We have used their TariffTel management system for a number of years and it has provided a step change to our processes over tariff coding for import and export and maximised our control and efficiency."

From humble beginnings, the 26-year-old business has grown from a small passionate team developing purchase order line visibility systems to a firm with over 30 employees that is globally trusted in the digitalisation of worldwide supply chains.