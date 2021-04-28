Logistics industry backs government emissions targets on Earth Day

Apr 28, 2021 Ed Holden

Logistics UK, the business group representing the industry charged with moving the goods the nation’s economy needs, has welcomed the government’s commitment to reducing emissions by 78% by 2035 (compared with 1990 levels), announced on 20 April.

Speaking on Earth Day, Alex Veitch, General Manager for Public Policy explained what the sector needs now are pragmatic plans to ensure that the target can be achieved by all areas of the industry: “Logistics businesses are fully committed to playing their part in reducing the sector’s emissions and achieving the 78% target recommended by 2035,” he says. “What we need now is a clear roadmap from government on how this can be achieved, with the correct support and enablers for industry to adopt the cleanest vehicles and working practices.



“The UK government’s plans must align clearly with other international standards and targets for all modes of transport, to ensure consistency and prevent additional costs and unintended consequences for UK businesses. Our members stand ready and willing to do their part in achieving emissions targets: government now needs to provide clarity and guidance to minimise disruption to the supply chain and enable the switch to the next generation of transport modes.”



As Mr Veitch continues, much progress has been made, but if the supply chain is to remain resilient, government now needs to build confidence so that business can invest in alternative fuels and technologies to help reduce emissions as quickly as possible.



“Ambition without action will just lead to disappointment for all involved,” he says. “Logistics can provide advice to government on the best ways to achieve this target, and what is needed to make it happen, including new product development and a robust refuelling network. As an industry, we need that level of detail now and are ready and waiting to provide any guidance required so that the target can be achieved.”