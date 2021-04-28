Konica Minolta announces partnership with Focus Label Machinery Ltd to provide its AccurioLabel 230 digital label press within mainland UK

Apr 28, 2021 Ed Holden

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd has entered into a new reseller partnership with Nottingham-based Focus Label Machinery Ltd (Focus), which will be providing customers with the AccurioLabel 230, to complement its range of narrow web Digital, Flexographic & Reflex finishing lines.



David Lee, Technical Sales Director at Focus comments: “Our new partnership with Konica Minolta brings together the product excellence and support of this highly respected manufacturer, along with our own considerable labels industry expertise. This partnership will open up exciting new avenues for our UK customer base looking for an affordable way to provide production digital print services alongside traditional label print solutions.”

Working in partnership with Focus also provides Konica Minolta with significant opportunities to reach a new customer audience, as Jon Hiscock, Head of Production & Industrial Print BGB at Konica Minolta Business Solutions UK Ltd elaborates, “This is an ideal partnership for us as Focus has a well-deserved reputation for label technology expertise and trusted customer support. With almost 40 years of experience in the industry, the team at Focus are very well placed to introduce new and existing SME customers to the AccurioLabel 230, which delivers considerable output and value for money benefits as a professional quality digital label solution. We are excited to be working together to provide market-leading products and expert support that customers need and deserve.”

As well as being a Konica Minolta Industrial Print Partner, Focus also specialises in supplying and manufacturing narrow web flexographic and integrated digital printing presses and innovative solutions for digital finishing equipment.

The AccurioLabel 230 is perfectly designed for label printers who are looking to move into digital, or who have existing digital technology such as inkjet. With 23.4 m/min print speeds, and a native 1200 x 1200 dpi resolution the output quality challenges other presses costing three to four times its price. Able to run standard 330mm width coated, uncoated paper and polypropylene label materials with no special pre-coating, this simple-to-operate label press can be installed and producing saleable labels within days of its delivery.

Lee adds: “The AccurioLabel 230 provides a simple business model that makes perfect sense to small and medium sized print businesses competing in a changing market. The considerable benefits include on demand full colour printing, sampling, variable data and graphics, fixed price printing, no special substrates, and low-cost investment - all fully serviced, and inclusive of consumables and components.”

He concludes: “Being a Konica Minolta expert reseller enables us to deliver an exciting new product option at the right price, which is perfect for customers looking to adapt to an ever-evolving market.”