EOS committed to responsible manufacturing with industrial 3D printing

Apr 20, 2021 Ed Holden

EOS, the supplier for responsible manufacturing solutions via industrial 3D printing technology, reports that it it is deeply committed to fulfilling customer needs while acting responsibly for the planet.

To emphasise its commitment, EOS is introducing a holistic sustainability approach that extends the boundaries of manufacturing to ensure that future production is less harmful for the planet.

EOS technology has always been responsible by design. Marie Langer, CEO of EOS is convinced: “Sustainable thinking has always been in our company DNA. We have the innovative power and mindset to make a difference.” She goes on to say: “All of this is a team effort, and we invite partners and customers to join us on this journey and support our goal of establishing responsible manufacturing as the new normal.”

For EOS, this means putting its long-standing and pioneering technology expertise at the service of leading the world into responsible manufacturing and supporting EOS customers in achieving their own sustainability targets. EOS empowers its people to strive for results that increase energy efficiency, reduce waste, and use resources consciously at every step of the manufacturing process.

This effort is confirmed by EOS being selected to represent the 3D printing industry as part of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders initiative. This is a response from the international business community, demonstrating the desire, leadership and will to take effective action in the fight against climate change.

Björn Hannappel, Head of Sustainability for the entire EOS GROUP, adds: “The earth is the most valuable resource that we have yet keeping the balance between living well and respecting the natural resources of our planet is challenging. Responsible manufacturing is our approach to contribute to a more sustainable future. Combining financial performance with a positive social and environmental impact through our business is what we are aiming at."

The key benefits

3D printed products inherently provide added value when it comes to responsible manufacturing: lightweight designs, functional integration and product designs solving complex manufacturing challenges while minimising waste. On the material side, EOS is aiming for bio-based and bio-degradable materials, enabling the vision of zero waste.

Together with customers, EOS is developing more and more customised applications based on industrial 3D printing, leading to less material consumption, less over-production and less waste. Additionally, studies conducted with selected customers and research institutes are showing the potential to reduce carbon emissions by using additive manufacturing technology compared to conventional production for selected applications. At the same time, EOS is constantly improving its own systems and processes with a view to reduced energy consumption and greater operational efficiency.

One of the key benefits of industrial 3D printing is that it enables on-demand, local production. During the pandemic this made a huge difference as additive manufacturing technology enabled the decentralised production of, for example, urgently needed medical devices, closing the gaps of disrupted supply chains. Beyond the pandemic, decentralised production enabled by additive manufacturing and integrated into digitalised supply chains, is making supply chains more resilient and adaptable to external influences and disruption.

Moreover, EOS sees a growing number of customers investing in industrial 3D printing technology to facilitate the digital production of spare parts on demand, leading to less warehousing and reduced transportation around the globe.

Marie Langer adds: “At EOS we believe that production in general needs to become more digital, decentralised, and flexible to adapt to ever changing market requirements and customer needs, which additive manufacturing can perfectly address.”

Combining pioneering innovation and sustainable practices will shape the future of responsible manufacturing. Marie Langer concludes: “Responsible manufacturing is a journey – we as an organisation are transforming too, embracing it to become a more purpose-driven and diverse organisation.”