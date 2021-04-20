Customer adoption accelerates as Avaya Cloud Office adds new features enabling businesses to leverage cloud communications empowering their workforce

Apr 20, 2021 Ed Holden

Avaya and RingCentral Inc. have announced global expansion and new features for Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral as customer adoption continues to grow.



Now available in 13 countries1, Avaya Cloud Office is a UCaaS solution that reduces cost and complexity while empowering workforces to call and connect across any device and work environment.



Nearly 72 percent of businesses have been rethinking how they work and 74 percent of businesses say they are focused more on unified communications since the pandemic, but many organisations are still lacking a cloud-based unified communications solution that can meet the needs for people working across multiple locations and devices.



Alta California Regional Center (ACRC), is a nonprofit corporation assisting over 25,000 clients with intellectual, physical and developmental disabilities. ACRC chose Avaya Cloud Office to transition 600 employees across 9 locations from their on-premise phone system to a more flexible cloud communication solution and continue providing its important services for clients and their families.



“We wanted a well-known player in the industry who was rock-solid. With Avaya, we knew we’d get that from them with their cloud solution. They have been great to work with from start to finish,” said Phil Adams, IT Engineer, ACRC.



“Avaya has opened our eyes to what’s possible during and after the pandemic in terms of how work gets done. Now that we have Avaya Cloud Office, we’re re-evaluating our remote work policy for the long-haul. Our clients depend on us for critical resources and care, pandemic or not. Our teams can communicate and collaborate a lot faster now than they could previously, which is helping our clients feel more confident in their relationships with us. At the same time, we’re saving in terms of costs and productivity. It’s a win-win.”



Avaya Cloud Office continues to add new features and functionality in a flexible and reliable package, and additional capabilities announced today include:

Team Connect: Enables users to quickly reach the teams they work with most often, as easily as possible, in both the mobile and desktop app. This capability is a simple way to launch conversations from the Avaya Cloud Office meetings calendar from either the desktop or mobile, at the touch of a button conveniently located beside the calendar entry. Team Connect differentiates Avaya Cloud Office from alternative solutions, with intuitive, one-click accessibility.

Customizable key layout: Avaya J-Series device users can configure and personalize their phone key layout, an especially valuable feature for Avaya customers who want to continue using their existing endpoint devices as they do today. An intuitive graphical user interface makes it easy to create and even easier to use.

Salesforce Integration: Inbound and outbound calling, as well as call controls, are now natively enabled from inside the Salesforce platform.

Multi-Account Administration: Centralises access to multiple accounts, enabling a single login to access and switch between a number of accounts through the account management portal. This makes managing multiple customers easier than ever for partners and agents.

Conversation Folders: Colour-coded conversation folders are used to group and sort important messages for faster retrieval and more control over access to previous conversations. This is particularly important when messages contain detailed information, instructions, or frequently referenced content.

“Avaya Cloud Office has evolved significantly over the past year and has enabled many businesses to successfully transition to the cloud and gain the agility they need to withstand the pressures of today's challenging social and economic environment,” said Elka Popova, Vice President – Information & Communications Technologies, Frost & Sullivan.

“The new capabilities added to Avaya Cloud Office are likely to deliver considerable productivity and efficiency benefits to end users and IT admins alike. Avaya Cloud Office is enabling organisations of all sizes to effortlessly move away from on-premise systems to the benefits of cloud communications.”



Educational institutions have embraced Avaya Cloud Office to centralise and streamline communications as well as keep staff and students connected. Founded in 1897, Lincoln Memorial University has expanded to multiple campus locations across two states and chose Avaya to digitally transform its business.



“In moving to Avaya Cloud Office it’s like we jumped a decade in terms of technology, and it’s had a major impact in our business,” said Michael Disney, CTO at Lincoln Memorial University. “Before, we were using multiple systems for things like voicemail, SMS and fax. Being able to tie everything together with Avaya Cloud Office enabled us to rid ourselves of the cost and management of those other systems which also makes our workday so much easier.



“It’s amazing to have an app that we can use on our personal cell phone for calling, texting, listening to work voicemails, and joining meetings from anywhere. This has increased our ability to be responsive and mobile which during these times are important services for students, staff, and administration.”



“Avaya Cloud Office continues to generate tremendous return on investment for our customers, who appreciate the flexibility and reliability the solution provides,” said Dennis Kozak, SVP, Global Channel Sales, Avaya. “With 71 percent of tech decision makers reporting faster adoption of new technologies in their organizations, Avaya Cloud Office provides customers a seamless and intuitive UCaaS solution that can streamline communications. Avaya Cloud Office is enabling organizations of all kinds, across the globe, to quickly and seamlessly manage communications across multiple devices.”



Avaya Cloud Office was recently recognised with the 2020 Unified Communications Excellence Award and a 2020 Communications Solution of the Year Award for enabling enterprises to leverage cloud communications to digitally transform their workforce engagement. Digital.com has also named Avaya Cloud Office as one of the Best Business Phone Services of 2021 for its calling and meeting features, as well as service plans, a cost-saving equipment management model, SIP trunking, extensive support and the Best VOIP Phone Services Of 2020 based on the variety of feature-rich, cloud-based phone system packages.