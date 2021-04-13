HTF transport drives efficiency gains with BigChange

Apr 13, 2021 Ed Holden

Heavy-lift transport specialist HTF has deployed the latest mobile technology as part of a real-time paperless system that has transformed the business in 6 months.

The 5-in-1 system from BigChange is a single platform CRM, Job Scheduling, Mobile App, Vehicle Tracking and Customer Portal, that has replaced existing systems to provide real-time 24/7 visibility of HTF’s nationwide HAIB hire operations.

Established over 30 years, HTF has become one of the leading HIAB transport and logistics companies in the UK, transporting heavy plant, industrial, construction and other equipment using a 16-strong fleet of specialist crane-equipped vehicles. Operating nationwide from their depot near Oldham, HTF vehicles are common sight across the Manchester, Sheffield and Leeds area.

HTF had been looking to overhaul their ageing systems but wanted a single system that could do everything. While reviewing the available solutions, the company discovered that a number of their plant and generator hire customers were users of BigChange.

“We first met BigChange at the CV Show and it was clear that their system was ideal as it would handle all our needs from initial enquiry to invoice as one, seamless, paperless solution,” said Lance Bromley, Director, HTF Transport. “We then discovered some of our key plant hire customers were using BigChange and we realised this could be really useful.”

HTF customers using BigChange include Generator Power, Garic and ABird Generators allowing HTF to instantly provide compatible digital reports on plant deliveries and collections; something that has already been implemented with ABird, who are part of HSS Hire. “We see huge potential in the BigChange Network allowing everyone to seamlessly share data; connecting customer and contractors and driving business efficiency and really everyone wins,” Bromley adds.

HTF use the BigChange cloud-based CRM and job scheduling software to book and allocate jobs which are then dispatched to drivers. Vehicles are tracked as part of the BigChange mobile app running on tablets that clip into a cradle for pre-routed navigation to site.

“The BigChange app navigates brilliantly right to site using the unique 6-digit references used by utilities and we don’t need to call drivers anymore as everything is on the tablet,” Bromley explains.

Worksheets for each job guide the driver through all the correct safety and data entry procedures to ensure complete and consistent digital reporting, with everything synchronised in real time with the BigChange back-office management system.

“BigChange has completely revolutionised the business by eliminating paper and giving us real-time and 24/7 visibility of everything going on; we are just so much better informed and that just makes it a lot easier to manage the business and keep customers happy,” says Bromley. “In managing the fleet operation BigChange has already improved efficiency by 25 percent and I reckon we’ll be able to expand the business quite a lot more without the need to increase numbers in the office.”

HTF really like the fact that the BigChange app is so easy to customise and this is allowing worksheets to be developed for every conceivable area. Recording information on site is important should any issues arise later, so records of generator fuel levels and running hours are crucial, as are photographs from site. BigChange is also useful for managing compliance, such as Dangerous Goods by Road (ADR), and a custom-made accident app has already proved invaluable in ensuring accident details are completed correctly at the time.