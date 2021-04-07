EPG targets ambitious UK expansion with new country manager hire

Apr 07, 2021 Ed Holden

Voice-picking specialist EPG has signalled the strength of its ambition in the UK logistics market with the appointment of Gavin Clark as country manager.

A Warehouse Management System (WMS) specialist, Clark’s brief is to establish the whole EPG Supply Chain Execution Suite alongside the German company’s already well-known Lydia Voice solution package. He will also grow the EPG team in the UK to include technical expertise and onsite support staff.

With 19 locations and over 700 employees worldwide, the EPG-Ehrhardt Partner Group is a global player in the WMS and logistics software space, with a wide range of products geared to optimising logistics planning and management both in an out of the warehouse. In the UK, it is best known for its Lydia Voice system, which optimises and speeds up picking operations using easy-to-follow voice commands. As it requires no training time and can adapt comfortably to a range of accents Lydia has been hugely successful in warehouse and logistics environments, including those with high turnovers of seasonal staff. Lydia Voice remains fully available to customers as an independent solution compatible with any WMS or ERP system.

Full Portfolio For Smarter Connected Logistics

EPG is now expanding its offering in the UK with the addition of its full Supply Chain Execution Suite, including Warehouse Management Software (WMS), Warehouse Automation Control Systems (WCS), Workforce Management (WFM), Transport Management Systems (TMS), voice and aviation solutions to optimise logistics processes – from manual to fully automated logistics environments – as well as airport operations.

Tim Just, CEO Voice Solutions EPG and Managing Director EPS Ltd., comments: “Strategically, we see the UK market as one of the most important logistics markets. Therefore, we will continue to invest there and clearly focus on growth.”

Clark brings to EPG nearly 15 years experience in WMS, working with SMEs and blue chip organisations to help them use the power of a WMS to grow their business, improve accuracy, control inventory and lower costs. He launched the UK's first web-based WMS in 2007, helping it grow into one of the leading SaaS WMS vendors in the UK and North America. He then moved to an Australian headquartered vendor, working with the UK team to grow from 2 clients to 30+ in two years.

Clark says: “It's such an exciting product suite, Advanced WMS to Supply Chain Execution solutions and all with Voice, Vision and Automation options embedded. I've spoken to so many warehouse operators and business leaders over the years that have a problem warehouse, but don't really see a viable alternative solution to the Mega Suite vendors that can realistically meet their needs and budget. I'm delighted that we will be able to show them the full EPG suite, which is already so successful in mainland Europe and North America, but in the UK with local support and delivery resources. Exciting times ahead."