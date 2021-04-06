Dakota achieves Platinum Partnership Status with Honeywell

Apr 06, 2021 Ed Holden

Dakota Integrated Solutions Ltd, a real-time technology, printing, mobility and digital data capture solution specialist, has achieved Platinum Partnership Status with Honeywell. This latest accolade for Dakota means that the company is now able to offer Honeywell’s entire product range, including voice-directed technology and solutions.

With a rich and established history in supplying a range of customers within the healthcare and supply chain sectors with fit-for-purpose data capture solutions designed to improve efficiency, accuracy and reliability within a variety of mission-critical processes, Dakota’s new Honeywell-based solutions offer a wealth of opportunity to Dakota and its clients alike.

Keith Hardy, Managing Director at Dakota, comments: “The new Platinum Partnership with Honeywell is fantastic news for Dakota, particularly now that we have the ability to supply voice-enabled solutions to our customers, empowering them to reach new heights in terms of data capture performance and overall business functionality. Voice-directed picking is very similar to traditional scanner picking using RF data capture devices, however with voice, prompts are delivered and responses are provided through the spoken word, offering businesses a wealth of benefits including an increase in worker productivity by up to 35 percent and a reduction in errors by up to 50 percent.”

In a voice-directed warehouse system, operators use a compact, wearable computer with a headset to receive instructions by voice. The computer is connected to the host business system (ERP or WMS) over a wireless network and the operator is able to confirm his or her actions verbally back to the system in real time.

Hardy continues: “Having forged close working relationships with leading hardware and software technology vendors over the years to deploy data capture solutions within a variety of healthcare and supply chain environments, Dakota provides full integration expertise across a broad range of applications. Thanks to our knowledgeable and consultative sales approach, we are proud to offer a value-added service to our customers, providing recommendations and helping to select the right devices and technologies for our clients’ specific and diverse requirements. This new Platinum Partnership status with Honeywell means that we have now expanded our portfolio, enabling us to deploy a range of solutions including those with voice technology at their core.

“The appointment of our new Commercial Director, Philip Jarrett, who has almost a decade of experience working with voice solutions, having gained Voice Sales Professional Certifications in both the Maintenance and Inspection and Supply Chain disciplines, means that we are well-placed to help our customers realise the benefits of voice and enable them to run a better business through the use of this compelling technology. It also allows us to expand our reach beyond the more traditional data capture environments such as warehouses and distribution centres and embrace alternative vertical markets such as maintenance and inspection for fleet safety and management, helping companies involved within this sector to comply with strict legislative guidelines and standardisation.”

“Darrel Williams, Sales Director at Europe Honeywell concludes: “We are delighted to welcome Dakota as a Honeywell Platinum Solution Provider in support of healthcare, supply chain and maintenance and inspection environments. We look forward to collaborating with them to promote our products to their customer base and demonstrate the competitive advantages that our technology can offer to both new and existing clients.”

To view Honeywell’s wide range of technologies, including voice-directed solutions from Dakota, visit www.dakotais.co.uk