Manufacturing & Logistics IT - March 2021 Edition

Mar 24, 2021 Critical Issues Comments (0)

Welcome to the March 2021 edition of Manufacturing & Logistics IT. In this edition we feature a Special Technology Report looking in depth at the latest developments in the world of Supply Chain Management.

Also included is an in-depth look at manufacturing through the pandemic, based on a recent report by Make UK and Sage titled Digital Skills for a Digital Manufacturing Future.

Our regular updates on a number of other key technology-related areas comprises the rest of the journal. These are:

  • Supply Chain Management
  • AIDC/Mobile Computing
  • Manufacturing

Comments (0)

Add a Comment





Allowed tags: <b><i><br>Add a new comment:


Editorial: +44 (0)1892 536363
Publisher: +44 (0)208 440 0372
Subscribe FREE to the weekly E-newsletter