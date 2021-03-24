Manufacturing & Logistics IT - March 2021 Edition

Mar 24, 2021 Ed Holden

Welcome to the March 2021 edition of Manufacturing & Logistics IT. In this edition we feature a Special Technology Report looking in depth at the latest developments in the world of Supply Chain Management.



Also included is an in-depth look at manufacturing through the pandemic, based on a recent report by Make UK and Sage titled Digital Skills for a Digital Manufacturing Future.

Our regular updates on a number of other key technology-related areas comprises the rest of the journal. These are: